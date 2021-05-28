Cancel
Clarkston, WA

High Winds Rekindle Embers From Fire Started By Landowner Days Earlier in Clarkston Heights

Big Country News
Big Country News
 20 days ago
CLARKSTON - On Thursday, May 27, firefighters from across the valley attacked a wind driven brush fire that threatened multiple homes in the Clarkston Heights. Asotin County Fire District # 1 called in support from Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Department and city of Asotin Fire Department to the area of Linda Lane and Rolling Hills Drive just after 6:00pm Thursday evening.

#Wildland Fire#Embers#Brush Fire#Yard Waste#Landowner#Extreme Weather#Lewiston Fire Department#Clarkston Fire Department#Asotin Fire Department
