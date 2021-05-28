High Winds Rekindle Embers From Fire Started By Landowner Days Earlier in Clarkston Heights
CLARKSTON - On Thursday, May 27, firefighters from across the valley attacked a wind driven brush fire that threatened multiple homes in the Clarkston Heights. Asotin County Fire District # 1 called in support from Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Department and city of Asotin Fire Department to the area of Linda Lane and Rolling Hills Drive just after 6:00pm Thursday evening.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com