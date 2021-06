We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You may have heard that robots are coming to take our jobs, and I, for one, couldn’t be happier — at least where housework is concerned. I hate sweeping and vacuuming, so I’m completely content to let a robot vacuum take these chores off my plate. Finding a good one can be tricky, though. I’ve had robot vacuums before, and it irked me to no end watching them retracing the same path over and over and over, while apparently, not even noticing other parts of the floor that needed to be cleaned. But then I discovered the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum, which lets you map out exactly where it should go to make cleaning more efficient.