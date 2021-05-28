Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

German president Steinmeier announces run for second term

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdY9A_0aEQJlk700
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gestures as he addresses the media at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he would run for a second term of office next year, implicitly gambling that the likely winners of September's national election would not turf out a sitting national figurehead from a different party.

Steinmeier, 65, a Social Democrat (SPD) and former foreign minister, was appointed president under Chancellor Angela Merkel's previous conservative-SPD coalition government.

But the SPD is running a distant third in election polls, meaning it is unlikely to play a role in Germany's next government. If so, Steinmeier would be relying on a German convention of respect for sitting presidents to hold on to office.

"I would like to run for a second term as president," he told a Friday news conference at Schloss Bellevue, his official residence in Berlin, adding that he wanted to help "heal the wounds" left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany's president has few powers, but is typically a senior politician who, once elected by the lower and upper houses of parliament, must seek to unify and set a high moral tone for the nation.

Polls suggest either the conservatives or the Greens will dominate the Bundestag (lower house) after the election.

SPD allies backed him following the announcement, though Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, a conservative, said any decision on whom to endorse would be taken after the election.

While his predecessor Joachim Gauck, a Lutheran pastor, was hailed for his bravery as a civil rights activist in former Communist East Germany, other presidents have drawn controversy.

Horst Koehler resigned in 2010 after being accused of advocating "gunboat diplomacy" during a visit to troops in Afghanistan. Heinrich Luebke resigned in 1969 over allegations that he had used slave labour and built concentration camps during the World War Two Nazi regime.

A pro-European, Steinmeier has been criticised for perceived leniency towards an aggressive Russia. Earlier this year, he said Germany owed it to Russia to complete the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline because of the suffering Nazi Germany had inflicted there in World War Two.

Critics responded that much of that suffering had been borne by Soviet successor states Ukraine and Belarus. Ukraine strongly opposes the pipeline under the Baltic, which would cut it out of lucrative gas transit business.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Election Polls#Social Democrat#Greens#Spd#Bavarian#Communist#Pro European#Nord Stream 2#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
Related
Politicsnordot.app

German president visits Poland to mark 30 years of cooperation treaty

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier with full military honours on his arrival in Warsaw on Thursday to mark 30 years since the neighbouring countries signed a cooperation treaty. They described the visit as "a sign of reaching out and looking forward together," despite difficulties in...
Economywincountry.com

German business lobby group defends its mocking of Greens leader

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German business lobby group on Tuesday defended a controversial campaign in which it portrays Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock dressed as a biblical Moses, holding two tablets under the caption “Annalena and the 10 bans.”. In its campaign, lobby group INSM attacks the Greens’ policies to...
Electionskdal610.com

German conservatives extend poll lead ahead of September election

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance has extended its lead over the Greens, two polls showed on Wednesday, as the ecologists’ campaign to take the chancellery for the first time stumbles ahead of September’s federal election. The Greens surged ahead of the conservatives in polls in late April...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

German opposition announces coronavirus inquiry after election

The deputy leader of the German opposition Free Democrats (FDP), Wolfgang Kubicki, has held out the prospect of a Bundestag inquiry committee into the government's management of the coronavirus crisis after the September general election. "There needs to be a parliamentary investigation into this after the election," Kubicki said at...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EU's chief diplomat expects ties with Russia to deteriorate further

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must expect a further deterioration in relations with Russia even though ties have already sunk to their “lowest level”, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. He said the 27-nation bloc must become more “robust and resilient” and apply a mixture of...
Sportswcn247.com

President of German Olympic confederation bows to pressure

MUNICH (AP) — The president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation is not standing for re-election in December after bowing to internal and external pressure over its leadership crisis. The confederation says that Alfons Hörmann has decided to step down after eight years in charge, rather than await the results of a vote of confidence due to be held at an extraordinary general meeting in September. The leadership crisis was triggered in May by an anonymous letter from a group of confederation employees. They accused Hörmann and top management officials of creating a “climate of fear” at the headquarters in Frankfurt.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany to end home office obligation on June 30 - report

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Germany will not extend a rule which forces companies to allow working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic beyond the end of June, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The fact that coronavirus infection numbers are...
Politicsfreenews.live

Warsaw admits failure of attempts to stop “Nord stream-2”

Witold Modzelewski, a member of the National Development Council under the President of Poland, professor at the University of Warsaw, in an article for Myśl Polska, called the attempts to stop “Nord stream-2” a failure. Speaking about the directions of the country’s foreign policy, the author identified three areas: unconditional...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Swedish Left Party to Seek No-Confidence Vote in Swedish PM Lofven

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules, a move that could lead to a snap election or caretaker government. Sweden's political landscape has been...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief expressed hope Tuesday for a “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell urged leaders of the rival...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Serbia, Kosovo restart EU-brokered talks, remain far apart

BRUSSELS — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday resumed EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. But the meeting in Brussels between Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's new Prime Minister Albin Kurti appeared to produce little...