It's National Heat Awareness Day

 20 days ago
You can feel the Heat in Miami-Dade, and we're not talking about basketball. Today is National Heat Awareness Day, addressing the urgent threat affecting our community. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the number of days with a heat index above 105 degrees in Miami-Dade is expected to rise by seven days a year to 88 in 2050. She says the heat kills more people per year than any other climate disaster. Levine Cava has appointed Jane Gilbert as the county's first Chief Heat Officer. Gilbert is creating a plan to reduce risks like erecting cooling centers and shade structures at bus stops, creating cool pavements and expanding tree plantings.

