Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Rain, chillier temperatures to dominate most of central Pa.’s Memorial Day weekend, forecasters say

By Jenna Wise
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forecasters are calling for rain from now until Memorial Day, which may be the only suitable day for picnics and other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend. A steady, cooling rain will start after 4 p.m. Friday and likely continue through at least Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are only expected to reach the low 60s Friday and could feel even cooler because of a chance of more than 20 mph winds, forecasters said.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
79K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Thunderstorms threaten odds of sunny weekend in central Pa.

Rain and thunderstorms could creep into central Pennsylvania over the next few days and threaten what’s projected to be sunny and hot weekend, forecasters said. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will start moving in by Friday, however, and forecasters said rain could begin to fall in the afternoon.