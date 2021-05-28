Rain, chillier temperatures to dominate most of central Pa.’s Memorial Day weekend, forecasters say

Forecasters are calling for rain from now until Memorial Day, which may be the only suitable day for picnics and other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend. A steady, cooling rain will start after 4 p.m. Friday and likely continue through at least Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are only expected to reach the low 60s Friday and could feel even cooler because of a chance of more than 20 mph winds, forecasters said.