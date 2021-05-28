Cancel
Hartford, CT

Earmarks are back: Connecticut House members requested $254M for transportation projects. Here’s what’s on the list.

By Russell Blair, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 20 days ago
Traffic flows quickly through the intersection of RT9 and Exit 16 to the Arrigoni Bridge Monday afternoon as rush-hour traffic begins to grow. The state DOT has a proposal that would remove the two traffic lights from Route 9 in Middletown and solve one of the top complaints of drivers in Connecticut. Peter Marteka

The five members who represent Connecticut in the U.S. House of Representatives have requested $254 million in earmarks for transportation projects to be considered in an upcoming infrastructure bill under a new process that seeks to get elected officials more involved in deciding how federal transportation dollars are spent.

A total of 32 so-called member-designated projects were submitted to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure recently by Reps. John Larson, D-1st District; Joe Courtney, D-2nd District; Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District; Jim Himes, D-4th District; and Jahana Hayes, D-5th District. The price tags range from $1.1 million to repair a culvert in Groton to $20 million toward a massive project to rebuild the I-91/I-691/Route 15 interchange in Meriden.

Here’s a look at what each member of Connecticut’s House delegation sent to the committee:

Rep. John Larson

Larson submitted a single request: $16 million for planning and preliminary engineering work for the Greater Hartford Mobility Study , an ongoing project that seeks to address a variety of transportation issues in Greater Hartford including the potential replacement of the massive highway interchanges in Hartford and East Hartford that tie up valuable land along the Connecticut River that could be redeveloped. The congressman has been championing for several years now an elaborate series of highway tunnels that would carry motorists traveling through Hartford while those wishing to get off in the city would exit onto street-level boulevards. The plan has faced pushback for its significant cost ($10 billion or more) but no final decisions have been made.

Rep. Joe Courtney

Courtney proposed eight projects in his sprawling district totaling more than $23 million. The costliest was $5 million for repairs to the East Haddam Swing Bridge that carries Route 82 over the Connecticut River. According to the state Department of Transportation, the two-year project is slated to stretch from spring 2022 to fall 2024 and will include structural, mechanical and electrical components as well as a new sidewalk on the south side of the bridge connecting Haddam and East Haddam. The project is expected to have a significant impact on traffic include dayslong closures of the bridge.

Additionally, Courtney requested:

  • $4.9 million for a pedestrian bridge and public access project to the planned Coast Guard museum in New London
  • $4 million for a train platform project in the Thompsonville section of Enfield
  • $2.4 million for a bridge and sidewalk project on River Road in Essex
  • $2.3 million for pedestrian safety improvements on Route 195 in Mansfield, where UConn is located
  • $2.2 million in upgrades for the Quinebaug River Trail in Plainfield
  • $1.2 million for the final extension of a sidewalk project on Main Street in Coventry
  • $1.2 million to replace a culvert on Quaker Farm Road in Groton

Rep. Rosa DeLauro

DeLauro, the powerful chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, had the priciest list of the five representatives, with nine projects totaling $143 million, or more than half of the Connecticut members’ total request. She requested the maximum $20 million for seven, including a DOT project to replace the traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown that lead to severe traffic backups and frequent accidents. That project is still in the planning phase; two prior proposals by DOT were shelved due to opposition from city officials and residents and businesses in the area.

Other funds DeLauro requested include:

  • $20 million for improvements to the I-91/I-691/Route 15 interchange in Meriden
  • $20 million for a bridge replacement project on I-95 in West Haven
  • $20 million for phase four of the downtown crossing project in New Haven
  • $20 million for track improvements on the Metro-North New Haven Line in Bridgeport and Stratford
  • $20 million for improvements to Union Station in New Haven
  • $20 million for new train platforms at stations along the Waterbury Branch of the Metro-North New Haven Line in Derby/Shelton, Ansonia, Seymour, Beacon Falls and Naugatuck
  • $16 million for a bus rapid transit project in New Haven
  • $7.5 million for streetscape improvements in commercial corridors in New Haven

Rep. Jim Himes

Himes requested nearly $20 million for eight projects, his largest request being $3.5 million for improvements to the Stamford Transportation Center, which serves Metro-North, Amtrak and bus passengers. The station is Connecticut’s busiest train stop and the second-busiest on Metro-North after Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. The DOT is in the planning phase of what kind of upgrades are needed.

He also asked for:

  • $2.9 million to replace a bridge that carries West Cedar Street over the Five Mile River in Norwalk
  • $2.7 million to replace a bridge that carries Duck Farm Road over the Mill River in Fairfield
  • $2.7 million for new traffic lights on Park Avenue in Bridgeport
  • $2.5 million to replace a bridge that carries Route 1 over the Greenwich Creek in Greenwich
  • $2.4 million to replace a bridge that carries Lovers Lane over the Comstock Brook in Wilton
  • $1.9 million for pedestrian and bicycle improvements in the Branchville section of Ridgefield
  • $1.5 million to repair a bridge on Route 25 in Trumbull

Rep. Jahana Hayes

Hayes asked the committee for $32.5 million for six projects, the costliest being $15 million in funding for improvements in the area of Exit 17 on I-84 westbound in Middlebury. According to a letter from Hayes to the committee’s leaders, the project would modify the Exit 17 offramp, install a new traffic light at the intersection of Route 845 and Route 64, construct a new two-way connector between Route 63 and Route 64 and provide a new park and ride facility and multiuse trail. Route 63 and Route 64 would also be widened. The project “is anticipated to address safety and operational concerns associated with traffic delays and crashes within the project limits,” she wrote.

The other funding requested by Hayes was:

  • $7.4 million for improvements to the intersection of Route 202 and Old New Milford Road in Brookfield
  • $3.3 million for improvements to the intersection of Route 39 at Beckerle Street and East Gate Road in Danbury
  • $2.8 million to replace a bridge that carries Center Street over the Harbor Brook in Meriden
  • $2.4 million to replace a bridge that carries Route 10 over the Hop Brook in Simsbury
  • $1.5 million to replace a bridge that carries Route 109 over the Nylbs Brook in Morris

Russell Blair can be reached at rblair@courant.com .

