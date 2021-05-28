Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Our favorite burger in Tampa is at Thee Burger Spot

By Ben Montgomery
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't pound hamburgers often, but when I do get a craving, Thee Burger Spot in Tampa Heights is front of mind. It started in East Tampa but is now located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tampa Street. All you need to know: On a...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Burger Joint#Inflation#Thee Burger Spot#Spacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Burger King
Country
China
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Times-Tribune

BURGER WEEK: Si Senor serving the Si Senor Burger

The Si Senor Burger: All beef patty topped with cheese, mushrooms, jalapeños, tomatoes and grilled onions. How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?. Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?. It’s an easy way to get our name out there, and I think it’s...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Hawaiian-Style Beef Burgers

Dog Haus is ushering in warm summer weather with its new Big Kahuna Burger. Even if you can't travel to Hawaii this summer, the Big Kahuna Burger will quickly transport your taste buds. The new burger is part of a partnership between Dog Haus and King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef Bert S. Agor Jr., as part of the ongoing Chef Collaboration Series. The burger itself starts with an Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, wild arugula, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers, miso ranch, scallions, onion rings, and bang bang sauce. Naturally, the whole thing is served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.
RecipesComplex

Molly Baz Makes the Perfect Breakfast Burger | The Burger Show

Molly Baz is on a mission to make the perfect breakfast burger!. On this week's episode of The Burger Show, Molly and Alvin's challenge will be to combine the best of both worlds—breakfast and burgers. Just think of it. Seared patty. Gooey cheese. Soft eggs. Squishy bun. *Chef's kiss*. So...
Macon Telegraph

In the mood for an inventive, specialty burger? Check out these Macon burger restaurants

From new restaurants like Macon Beer Company to staples like The Rookery, Macon is home to many great burger options. Check out the list below for specialty burger options around the city that can be found on menus all of the time. But some local spots, like Piedmont, offer specials, too. Follow social media pages like Facebook and Instagram for updates on specials.
Tampa, FL813area.com

Long-Anticipated Burger and Milkshake Chain Shake Shack Opens in Midtown Tampa

The long-anticipated Tampa location of the popular burger-and-milkshake chain Shake Shack will open in Midtown Tampa on Monday, June 7th. Shake Shack sprouted from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park. This modern-day “roadside” burger stand serves up delicious burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine, and more. Fresh, simple, high-quality versions of the classics in a casual setting.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

On the Burger Trail: Lori Fredrich's top 10 (favorite) burgers

My Burger Trail journey kicked off in January of 2017, and for over four years, I've dedicated time and energy to searching for the best, most well-executed burgers in the City of Milwaukee and beyond. Along the way, I've put well over 100 burgers to the test, scoring each as...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Kent Sanders

The 3 Best Burgers In Chicago

When you're craving a burger, nothing else will cut it. Thankfully, I've done the hard work of eating all of the best burgers in town. (You're welcome!) Here they are, the best of the best.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Calling all Burger Monsters!

Alexandria, VA.– Calling all Burger Monsters! Z-Burger is looking for competitors—from local amateurs to international professionals—to compete in the twelfth annual Independence Burger Eating Championship contest on Friday, July 2rd at 12:00 PM. The last winner of the nation’s most competitive burger eating contest was the world’s number one competitive female eater Molly Schuyler. Schuyler gobbled 35 burgers within the allotted ten minutes to take home the title and the grand prize. Z-Burger is now searching far and wide for contestants to topple this amazing feat. How many burgers can you eat?
Kansas City, MOmacaronikid.com

Our Favorite Cool Sweets Spots in Kansas City

Is there anything better than treating the kids to an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Kansas City? We can't think of one. Luckily, We have a lot of great locally-owned ice cream shops in Kansas City where we can indulge in yummy goodness. Here are 5 of our favorite places for ice cream in KC!
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

The Burger Wars visits Beeps

Julian, 30-something, and Mark, 70-something, are out to find the Mission’s best burger. For Julian’s final burger review – he’s off to the Washington Post – they head to Beeps. Check out their Fried Chicken Showdown series. While tough to replace Julian, others are clamoring for the job, so BWs will continue.
TV & VideosBon Appétit

Brad Makes Burgers

It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 84 and the first entry in a special 4-part series from Brad's own backyard. This week he's firing up the grill for burger time and bubba - you better believe Brad’s got his own blend to bring to the banquet. That was a lot of B-words. Not "B-words" as in a swears or anything. “The B Word.” You know what? Let's watch the video.
RecipesPortsmouth Times

Burger season gets fired-up

As the mercury rises, the opportunities to cook a greater number of meals on the grill increases. For many people, there’s nothing like the smoke-kissed flavor of meats, poultry and vegetables seared over an open flame. Hamburgers are a grilling staple in many households. Burger flavors and toppings are only...
Montana StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Montana

The Big Sky stereotypes are, in many instances, true. There's the rugged and the rural, the cowboy hats and cattle, the dusty bars and rusty pickups. And where there're stretches of pasture and hungry outdoorsmen, there's bound to be no-nonsense comfort food. Hence the hamburger. Among the pantheon of Americana, the burger sits proudly aside the likes of pizza, tacos, and deli sandwiches. It's simultaneously unique to the U.S. and the product of a melting-pot of immigrant cuisines. The burger is that American holy trinity of salty, savory and starchy, and in the outdoor-centric background, its prominence is all the more apparent.
edm.com

Dance Music-Themed Burger Restaurant "IBEEFA Burger" Hits Ibiza

Tourists heading to the famed island of Ibiza now have more to visit than just the clubs. The island recently celebrated the opening of a gourmet burger joint that is completely built around dance music culture. After a late night at the club, a trip to the new iBeefaBurger is...
Food & Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tips to grill a juicier burger

Summer weekends wouldn’t be the same without backyard barbecues. And no backyard barbecue is complete without hamburgers. The exact origins of the hamburger are unknown, but historians believe this beloved staple of American barbecues can be traced to mid-nineteenth century Germany. According to History.com, political revolutions in Germany in the 1840s spurred many Germans to emigrate to the United States. Germans brought many of their cultural traditions with them, including their cuisine. One such dish was the chopped steak, which can be traced to Hamburg, a city renowned for its high-quality beef. Though few might now see ground beef as a remedy for digestive issues, that was a common belief in the 1860s, when a New York-based doctor named James Salisbury suggested that cooked beef patties could benefit the digestive system as much as chopped, chipped or ground beef. Buns were not yet in the picture at that time, but they were by 1904, when beef patties on buns were available at the St. Louis World’s Fair. In 1921, the first White Castle restaurant opened in Kansas, and hamburgers have been a staple of American cuisine ever since.
RestaurantsArizona Silver Belt

What happened to Burger King?

It’s short and sweet. What happened to the Burger King? Not enough cash for their pocket to get it open, be nice to have a good burger that didn’t cost an arm and a leg. Still have mine. Bertha Holley, Globe.