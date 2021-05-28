Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Germany's genocide recognition 'step in right direction': Namibia

By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGr43_0aEQJC2o00
A monument to Germany's colonial-era victims at the site of a former concentration camp at Shark Island, off the town of Luederitz /AFP

Namibia said Germany's acknowledgement on Friday that it had committed genocide during its colonial occupation of the southwest African country was a "step in the right direction."

The announcement in Berlin culminates five years of negotiations over an issue that has poisoned relations for decades.

"The acceptance on the part of Germany that a genocide was committed is the first step in the right direction," President Hage Geingob's spokesman, Alfredo Hengari, told AFP.

"It is the basis for the second step, which is an apology, to be followed by reparations," he said.

As rumours filtered that a deal was looming, affected ethnic groups had indicated in a statement last week that they would spurn any "meaningless and sell-out" agreement.

A Herero leader on Friday accused the government of being arm-twisted into the accord.

"We will not accept any outcome between these two governments," Mutjinde Katjiua, secretary general of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA), told AFP.

Namibia was colonised by Germany from 1884 to 1915 during the so-called Scramble for Africa by European powers.

In its announcement, Germany recognised that genocide had been committed in Namibia during its occupation.

It also promised financial support worth more than one billion euros ($1.22 billion) as a gesture to "recognise the immense suffering inflicted on the victims."

Initially retaliating for attacks on colonial settlers, imperial German troops killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904-1908.

General Lothar von Trotha, under the direct command of Kaiser Wilhelm II, signed a notorious "extermination order" against the Herero in October 1904.

"Within the German boundaries, every Herero, with or without a gun, with or without livestock, will be shot dead," he said.

Survivors were sent to concentration camps,

Some historians have called the massacres the first genocide of the 20th century.

Berlin had previously acknowledged that atrocities occurred at the hands of its colonial authorities, but repeatedly refused to pay direct reparations.

"We will now officially refer to these events as what they are from today's perspective: genocide," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Friday's statement.

"In light of the historical and moral responsibility of Germany, we will ask forgiveness from Namibia and the victims' descendants" for the "atrocities" committed, Maas said.

The money pledged by Germany will fund "reconstruction" and "development" projects in Namibia.

The sum will be paid over 30 years, according to sources close to the negotiations, and must primarily benefit the descendants of the Herero and Nama.

President Geingob will convene in the coming weeks meetings with the affected communities in a bid to work out the "implementation modalities of what has been agreed with Germany," Hengari said in a text message.

sn-mgu/ri

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hage Geingob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Reparations#Berlin#Luederitz Afp Namibia#Southwest African#Ota#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
Europeworldpoliticsreview.com

Herero and Nama Leaders Denounce Germany’s Empty Genocide Acknowledgment

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Anti-lockdown protests boost Germany's far-right, says security agency

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of politically motivated crimes in Germany rose last year, as protests opposing government measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic gave a boost to the far-right, Germany’s domestic intelligence service said. More than half of the 44,692 politically motivated crimes registered in 2020 were committed by...
ElectionsMiami Herald

Merkel’s party defeats far-right opponents in Germany’s poorest state

Armin Laschet boosted his chances of succeeding Angela Merkel as German chancellor by securing a decisive victory in the country’s poorest state. In the final electoral contest before the national vote in September, the 60-year-old party leader showed he can successfully guide the Christian Democrats in a tight campaign. The outcome will help ease doubts about his suitability to lead Germany’s conservatives.
Societywiltonbulletin.com

Rise in far-right extremists seen in Germany last year

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany said Tuesday that the number of far-right extremists in the country increased last year as neo-Nazis sought to join protests against pandemic-related restrictions. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said authorities counted 33,300 far-right extremists in 2020, an increase of almost 4% from the previous...
Europeijf.org

Dr Tsegaye Degineh receives the highest recognition from the Federal Republic of Germany

Dr Tsegaye Degineh said , "It is a great honour and pleasure for me to be honoured with the Federal Cross of Merit on Ribbon of the Federal Republic of Germany. I never once thought that I would one day be honoured with Germany's highest award. In my view, volunteering is an indispensable cornerstone of democracy, which enormously strengthens social unity and stands for social peace. All over the world, countless people are committed to the common good, our planet and peace."
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

UN envoy: More insecurity in Mali will have `drastic’ impact

The new U.N. special envoy for crisis-wracked Mali warned Monday that further insecurity, especially in the country’s center and north, will have “drastic consequences” for the immediate region and beyond, and urged the military-led transitional government to prepare for elections next February. El-Ghassim Wane told the U.N. Security Council that...
Military101 WIXX

German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s elite KSK special forces unit is to survive despite a series of far-right incidents that had prompted calls for it to be disbanded, the defence minister decided on Tuesday. The Special Forces Commando unit will continue to exist because reforms started a year ago when the...
Europednyuz.com

Germany, Poland mark 30 years of Good Neighbourship treaty

In 1991 Europe was in upheaval. Germany had reunified, and, after 40 years of Communist Party dictatorship, Poland was in the process of restoring democracy and reconciling with Western Europe. Yet the past cast a long shadow, and lingering mistrust between the two countries was proving hard to banish. The...
Public Healthnewagebd.net

Pandemic feeding far-right extremism in Germany: minister

Germany's far-right has grown more radical and violent during the Covid-19 pandemic, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday, presenting a report on threats to the country's democratic order. Calling right-wing extremism a ‘major problem’, Seehofer told reporters that the scene had often hijacked more moderate protests against government measures to...
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Germany's, Poland's leaders mark 1991 treaty with talks

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Poland on Thursday are expected to discuss the future of the European Union and of its trans-Atlantic ties as well as the situation in Ukraine and Belarus as they mark 30 years of a treaty on bilateral relations. Germany's President...
Politicsnordot.app

German president visits Poland to mark 30 years of cooperation treaty

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier with full military honours on his arrival in Warsaw on Thursday to mark 30 years since the neighbouring countries signed a cooperation treaty. They described the visit as "a sign of reaching out and looking forward together," despite difficulties in...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Israel commiting genocide? These human rights lawyers beg to differ.

(JTA) — When actor Mark Ruffalo apologized on Monday for posts that “suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,’” it wasn’t clear what comments of his own he was speaking about. But he drew attention to a loaded word that has leapt into public discourse in the past two weeks, during and...
Politicswhtc.com

European Commission starts legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling

(Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday started a legal procedure against Germany, investigating whether a German court broke EU rules by challenging central bank bond purchases already approved by the top EU court. The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, sent a letter to Germany notifying Berlin that it was...
UEFAPosted by
AFP

France beat Germany as Ronaldo makes history in Portugal victory at Euro 2020

World champions France beat Germany in a blockbuster Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday, after Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top European Championship goal-scorer as holders Portugal started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest. - Ronaldo surpasses Platini - Germany's next game is against Portugal, the Euro 2016 winners who got off to the perfect start in Group F as Ronaldo netted his 10th and 11th goals at European Championships, surpassing the previous record of nine held by France legend Michel Platini.