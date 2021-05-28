Indian steelmaker to build 250 MW of self-consumption solar

Amazon bringing solar farms into Cross and Crittenden Counties in Arkansas.Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Amazon is on the rise to build solar farms in "The Natural State" By the year 2023, it is expected that Amazon will have solar farms in both Crittenden County and Cross County up and running online in "The Natural State." This is a clear sign of Arkansas in progress for renewable energy and is most definitely the biggest news to hit home in Cross County, Arkansas.