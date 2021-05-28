Cancel
Energy Industry

Indian steelmaker to build 250 MW of self-consumption solar

By Uma Gupta
pv-magazine.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodawari Power & Ispat Ltd, an Indian integrated steelmaker, will set up a 250 MW solar plant in Raigarh district, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The solar project will be built on 362 hectares acquired by the company in the fiscal 2011-12 period. It will be commissioned by December 2022. The power will replace high-cost thermal and grid power, and will be used for the company’s existing factory in the state's Raipur district.

