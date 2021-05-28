Cancel
Omaha, NE

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mist & drizzle to start Friday and a rather cool holiday weekend

By Rusty Lord
WOWT
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Batches of mist and drizzle are drifting from north to south through the area this morning. They’ll likely be with us through at least the morning drive and perhaps the majority of the morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies will win out most of the day and we’ll hope for a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. If we get a little more sun than I expect, upper 50s could become lower 60s this afternoon.

