Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mist & drizzle to start Friday and a rather cool holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Batches of mist and drizzle are drifting from north to south through the area this morning. They’ll likely be with us through at least the morning drive and perhaps the majority of the morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies will win out most of the day and we’ll hope for a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. If we get a little more sun than I expect, upper 50s could become lower 60s this afternoon.