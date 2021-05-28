Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways Doubles Its Commitment For Available Award Seats

By Gary Leff
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Along with one of the devaluations of British Airways Executive Club in the last decade, BA made a commitment to award seat availability on every flight. In practice that meant they’d load award space when flights first become bookable. Many flights offer more than the minimum promised award space, but...

#British Airways Avios#American Aadvantage#Cathay Pacific Asia Miles#Euro Traveller#World Traveller#Insideflyer Com#Nast Traveler#Yq#Dfw#Lhr#Mia#Ba Avios
Lifestyle
Alaska Airlines"
International Travel
Economy
Industry
Business Travel
Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines
United Airlines Will Allow Flight Attendants to Have Visible Tattoos and More Piercings in Updated Grooming Rules

United Airlines plans big changes to its appearance and grooming standards for flight attendants and other frontline uniform-wearing employees beginning September 1, 2021. Included in the changes is the decision to allow visible tattoos for the first time in the company’s history, as well as a slew of other gender-neutral changes that will empower United flight attendants to be their authentic selves.
British Airways launches new routes from Belfast City Airport

British Airways is launching four new routes from Belfast City airport this summer to destinations affected by the collapse of Stobart Air. The airline will operate 18 flights a week to Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newquay and Glasgow. It comes after Stobart Air, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services, including those...
British Airways commence services from Belfast City to UK regional cities

British Airways have announced a number of new routes out of Belfast City Airport to various regional cities. These will be operated by the Embraer 190s of BA CityFlyer. Some of the routes have come about due to the demise of Stobart Air a few days ago, who operated for Aer Lingus Regional. It is good to see such quick movement to replace those services.
Air Transportation Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2028 | China Airlines, British Airways, United Continental Holdings

Global Air Transportation Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Air Transportation Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Air Transportation Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are China Airlines, British Airways, United Continental Holdings, Korean Air Cargo, American Airlines Group, Cathay Pacific Airlines, FedEx., Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines Cargo, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, UPS Airlines & DHL Aviation.
Hyatt Delays Award Chart Changes, Plus a New Bonus Journeys Promotion

Hyatt Delays Award Chart Changes, Plus a New Bonus Journeys Promotion. Hyatt has announced some updates for World of Hyatt members and has also released a preview of an upcoming Bonus Journeys Promotion. Hyatt will delay the introduction of peak award pricing until later this year, extending the suspension on points forfeiture and beginning next month, members will have an opportunity to earn triple points. Let’s see the details.
American Airlines to serve kosher wine on flights to Tel Aviv

American Airlines will begin serving kosher wine in all cabins of their new flights between New York City and Tel Aviv, as well as flights to Tel Aviv from Miami and Dallas. A panel chose six wines for the airline’s new routes, two of which are kosher certified. Both kosher selections are produced by Royal Wine Corporation, a New Jersey-based company owned and operated by the Herzog family.
Spirit Airlines Adds Service to Manchester, New Hampshire

Spirit Airlines is expanding again with new service to Manchester, New Hampshire, the latest destination for the budget carrier. Starting this autumn, Spirit Airlines will launch service to Manchester (MHT) from four Florida cities, including:. Fort Lauderdale. Fort Myers. Orlando. Tampa. The new service will launch according to the following...
Loganair codeshares with BA on Teesside-Heathrow route

Loganair has struck a codeshare deal with British Airways which means passengers flying globally from Teesside airport via Heathrow can book one single ticket to 134 onward destinations. The agreement means there is no need for passengers to recheck their bags plus added protection against missing connections due to delays.
Loganair and British Airways enter Teesside codeshare

The new deal means that passengers will be able to connect to the British Airways network from Teesside via London Heathrow without having to book separate flights or recheck luggage. Loganair already operates daily flights between Teesside and London Heathrow and the British Airways “through tickets” will be available to...
What Caused The 2008 British Airways 777 Crash At Heathrow?

The Boeing 777 is a popular widebody family, with more than 1,600 examples having been delivered to customers since the mid-1990s. In terms of its safety record, it has been involved in seven hull losses since its commercial introduction with United Airlines in June 1995. The first of these was the crash of British Airways flight BA38 in January 2008. But what caused the aircraft to come down short of the runway at London Heathrow?