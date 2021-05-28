What Type As can learn from Type Bs: confessions of an easygoing ad man

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. #Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly. Andrea Owen is an author, global speaker, and professional certified life coach who helps high-achieving women maximize unshakeable confidence, and master resilience. She has taught hundreds of thousands of women tools and strategies to be able to empower themselves to live their most kick-ass life through speaking, her books, coaching, and her wildly popular podcast with close to 3 million downloads. She is the proud author of two books, which have been translated into 18 languages and available in 22 countries. Andrea’s latest book, Make Some Noise: Speak Your Mind and Own Your Strength is coming in August 2021. Andrea is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) from The Coaches Training Institute, a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation, a SHE RECOVERS®️ coach, as well as a Certified Daring Way™️ Facilitator; a modality based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown. When she’s not juggling her full coaching practice or writing books, Andrea is busy riding her Peloton bike, chasing her two school-aged children or making out with her husband, Jason. She is also a retired roller derby player having skated under the name “Veronica Vain”.