What Type As can learn from Type Bs: confessions of an easygoing ad man

By Kevin White
The Drum
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m an admitted Type B personality. I always have been, and at my age, I know I always will be, says One & All president Kevin White. My defining characteristics (stability and calmness, consideration and thoughtfulness, taking my time) are not always the ones associated with success, especially in the advertising industry. But while Type As, with their breakneck speed to accomplish and competitive spirit, have long been touted as the masters of corporate America, I’m not only embracing my inner Type B, but think it’s high time others start to take a page out of our highly relaxed and excessively flexible handbook.

