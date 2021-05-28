3 actionable insights with... TBWA New York Group chairman Rob Schwartz

Interpublic Group appoints Heide Gardner global culture officer, a newly created position, effective Aug. 1. Gardner, who joined IPG in 2003, currently serves as senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer. In her new position, she will take a leadership role in shaping the company’s strategic, long-term vision on a broad range of social justice issues and well-being for underserved and under-represented communities, and ways in which the company can engage with its clients and partners on these issues to achieve sustainable business goals. “Her ability to foster far-reaching collaborative relationships has made a mark not only within our sector, but also within the broader business community,” said IPG chief executive officer Philippe Krakowsky. “Her new role as global culture officer will allow her to dedicate more time to that type of broad-based, strategic activity.”