Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist and chief economist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Real Estate#Oslo#Reuters#Swedbank#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Worldcryptonews.com

Hurry up and Regulate Crypto, Urges Ukrainian Central Bank

The policy-making unit of the Ukrainian central bank has called on the nation’s government to speed up the rollout of crypto legislation. In an official release, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)’s governing council urged Kyiv to hurry up with its long-awaited regulation, urging the executive to “accelerate the preparation of legislation to regulate the cryptoasset market and transactions conducted using [cryptoassets].”
Businessgreekherald.com

Philippines' foreign portfolio investments yield net inflows in May

MANILA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) for May 2021 yielded net inflows of 417 million U.S. dollars resulting from the 1.5 billion U.S. dollars gross inflows and 1.0 billion U.S. dollars gross outflows for the month, the Philippine central bank said Friday. "This is a...
Economygreekherald.com

China conducts central bank bills swap

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the central bank, conducted this year's sixth central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Friday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds issued by commercial banks. The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 772.27 million U.S. dollars), is open...
Businessgreekherald.com

Brazil's Central Bank raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct

BRASILIA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 3.6 to 4.6 percent for this year, according to its quarterly Inflation Report released on Thursday. Recent indicators of economic activity showed more positive evolution than expected, despite the intensity...
Businessorlandoecho.com

World Bank approves 400-mln-USD loan to Philippines

MANILA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank on Friday approved a 400- million-U.S. dollars loan to support reforms that will assist the Philippine government in achieving a resilient financial sector and help ensure a more inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank said the Philippines First Financial Sector...
Economythebftonline.com

World Bank justifies US$200m support for new dev’t bank

…says gov’t assured it will not be businesses as usual. Country Director of the World Bank, Pierre Frank Laporte, has revealed that the Bretton Woods institution agreed to support establishing the new Development Bank Ghana (DBG) because government agreed to conditions it spelled out in ensuring the bank becomes successful.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates

(RTTNews) - The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in one-and-a-half years on Wednesday, in a bid to keep inflation within its target in coming months as the economy reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The board increased the two-week repo rate by...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Norway's Optin Bank to be wound down, government says

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s Optin Bank has been stripped of its operating licence and will be wound down, the government said on Wednesday. The small, loss-making lender recently failed to convince its shareholders to inject fresh equity. The government’s decision was made at the advice of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, which regulates banks.
Businessthaienquirer.com

Central bank lowers GDP projection as pandemic drags on

The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday lowered the country’s economic growth projection for 2021 to 1.8 per cent, down from 3 per cent predicted in March, but kept the policy rate unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee at the central bank reduced its estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in...
Economyorlandoecho.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, June 23

SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas financial assets hit a record high last year as individual investors increased investment in foreign stocks, central bank data showed Wednesday. The overseas financial assets, held by domestic investors, reached a new high of 1.52 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of 2020, up 207.2...
Economyorlandoecho.com

Thailand's central bank cuts nation's 2021 GDP projection

BANGKOK, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's central bank on Wednesday cut the nation's 2021 GDP forecast to 1.8 percent, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The forecast for this year was decreased from the previous 3 percent in March to 1.8 percent since the tourism industry and domestic demand are underperforming during the pandemic, according to the Monetary Policy Committee of the BOT.
Worldthevibes.com

S’pore sovereign wealth fund to invest RM750 mil in Sunway healthcare arm

KUALA LUMPUR – An affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Ltd, is investing RM750 million in Sunway Bhd’s healthcare unit, after speculation surfaced recently. Sunway’s healthcare arm is also eyeing an initial public offering within six to eight years, it said today. Sunway Healthcare Holdings Sdn Bhd will...
EconomyForexTV.com

Catherine Mann appointed to be Bank of England external member

Catherine Mann, the global chief economist at Citi and previously the chief economist at the OECD, was named as an external member to Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, replacing Gertjan Vlieghe who has served on the committee since Sept. 2015. Jonathan Haskel, a professor at Imperial College Business School, was re-appointed for a second three-year term. “I am very happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Catherine L. Mann – her breadth of experience across policy, research and the private sector will be immensely useful to the MPC,” said Rishi Sunak, the chancellor of the exchequer.
BusinessFXStreet.com

All eyes on the central banks

Two central bank meetings will be in the spotlight this week. It is pretty much a done deal that the Hungarian central bank will deliver some monetary policy tightening on Tuesday. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9%. The new forecasts should highlight a faster pace of economic recovery combined with higher inflation this year. Of importance will be the bank’s projection for next year’s inflation –whether it sees it abating and if so, how quickly. There are two possible timings for the first-rate hike in Czechia –June or August. Even though the uncertainty around the pandemic has not fully receded, given the current inflationary pressures we see a higher probability that the Czech central bank will raise its key rate by 25bps to 0.5% already on Wednesday. This should come as no surprise to the markets, that have already priced it in. Apart from the expected monetary policy changes in Hungary and Czechia, we will get a first look at the Polish real economy data in May. Industrial output likely rose by 33.4% y/y, pushed up by last year’s low base but partially limited by a negative calendar effect (-1WD). Re-opening of the economy likely gave a boost to Polish retail sales dynamics in May, even in spite of the waning base effect, as they may have grown by 15.7% y/y. Moreover, the unemployment rate in Poland is thought to have dropped to 6.1% last month (local methodology).
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Irish wealth fund set to invest further in pandemic-hit sectors

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund is involved in discussions with a number companies in the hardest hit sectors such as travel in need of further investment to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the country’s debt agency said. The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which...
Businesstheduran.com

The Privately Owned Central Banks Are Stealing Your Wealth!

Why are the privately owned central banks printing money and giving it to Wall Street and the stock markets across the world? They are stealing your money and giving it to the markets! This is making the value of your money plummet. They may tell you that prices are going up but rather they are flooding the economy with cash to devalue your money, wages, savings, and pension.