GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer’s heat is just around the corner, which means our air conditioners will soon kick into high gear, and with that, high energy bills. But as Consumer Reports explains, choosing the right ceiling fan can help cool off that overheated electric bill. But how much do you really know about ceiling fans? Turns out they don’t actually lower the temperature in a room. They cool you off by creating a draft that moves air over your skin.