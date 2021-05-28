The Linda Lindas started it. A subversive new TV show confirms it's riot grrrl summer
Anarchy in the U.K. takes on a whole new meaning with the arrival of "We Are Lady Parts," Peacock's punk rock comedy about an all-female Muslim band that bangs out songs like "Ain't No One Gonna Honor Kill My Sister But Me" and "Voldemort Under My Headscarf." They have the chops and attitude — now all they need is a lead guitarist, a fan or two, and a gig that's not in the back of an uncle's halal butcher shop.