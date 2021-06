TikTok is the newest social media platform and has been around for just a few years. It is however quickly becoming one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. The reason why TikTok is so popular is because it is so easy to use and has a user-friendly format. TikTok is not just a platform for the everyday person to use, it is a platform that brands and businesses can also use for marketing because audiences are already on the app and engaging with content when they are scrolling down their feeds. TikTok has become incredibly popular and the big question is if it will be the next marketing platform. Here is what you need to know to answer the question “Is TikTok a great platform for marketing?”