Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

1069morefm.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new trailer for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller, Old, a family starts to age rapidly while on vacation. Stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps portray parents who take their two kids to a secluded beach that other vacationers have found, and fear starts to mount as a dead body is discovered along with collections of personal items such as clothing. Bernal and Krieps’ children then start to age within hours, and their young son suddenly becoming a teenager. Other children on the beach also age while the adults begin to notice wrinkles on their faces.

www.1069morefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Sandcastle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Thriller GREAT WHITE Gets a Trailer

RLJE Films has released the trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller Great White, which involves a group of friends who get stranded at sea along with a school of blood-thirsty sharks. The film is directed by Martin Wilson and stars Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tim Kano, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for New Thriller “The God Comittee”

The subject matter for this movie alone would be able to create a discussion about morality that many people would become frustrated over in a matter of minutes. The God Committee is kind of what it sounds like, a group of individuals at the supposed top of the medical profession that gets to decide who receives a heart transplant and who doesn’t. Given that this is likely one of the many regular decisions that people have to make these days it feels as though we’re getting at least a small glimpse into the procedures that dictate who will live and who will die, and it’s bound to be a bit horrifying to realize that in real life, this can and has happened in the past most likely. It’s one of the many things that people don’t want to think about and don’t want to realize might be far more truthful than they admit. But art does tend to imitate life more often than we realize.
MoviesEW.com

Nicolas Cage is John Wick but with a Pig in new trailer for truffle hunter thriller

There are two rules in life: don't mess with Keanu Reeves' dog, and don't mess with Nicolas Cage's pig. Cage gets what appears to be his own version of John Wick in the new trailer for Pig, but instead of a reformed assassin going crazy on his enemies for killing the pup left to him by his late wife, a renown truffle-hunting chef goes ballistic when brutes come in and kidnap his pig.
MoviesMovieWeb

M. Night Shyamalan's Old Rating Promises Violent, Disturbing Scares and Partial Nudity

The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan returns to screens this summer season with the haunting supernatural horror outing, Old, which has now been officially given a rating of PG-13. The rating has been handed down by the movie gods on high thanks to "strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity, and brief strong language," suggesting that, much like the majority of his cinematic output, Old will not be a family-friendly experience.
Moviesimdb.com

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Complicated’ Shooting of ‘Old’ During the Pandemic in Hurricane Season

M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming psychological horror film “Old” was one of the few big-budget movies to film during the coronavirus pandemic. Finding a way to shoot safely and efficiently was no simple task for the filmmaker, especially after a hurricane destroyed the film’s set. Shyamalan discussed the production challenges he ran into while creating “Old” during a Friday panel at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.
Moviesfiz-x.com

Thrilling Megan Fox’s Survival Horror Thriller TILL DEATH Trailer

Screen Media has unveiled a trailer for an intense-looking survival horror movie called Till Death. The movie comes from S.K. Dale, who is making his directorial debut, and it stars Megan Fox as Emma, with Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, and Jack Roth. “Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in her stale...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Latest ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer Gives First Look at the Enemy

The Tomorrow War is not a serious movie. Chris Pratt signs up to fight in a war 30 years in the future to save future humanity in this questionable sci-fi action flick. The future is bleak for those drafted into this war. But, hey, J.K. Simmons is playing a badass with a bushy Santa beard so that’s something.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

M. Night Shyamalan Still Deciding on the Ending for His Film Old

M. Night Shyamalan is a name often associated with originality and bold ideas, so his upcoming film Old has certain expectations to live up to. Whether you are drawn to his projects by reputation, or you're not really keen on his occasional off-the-wall takes, he has the ability to make viewers feel something.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Noir and Nineties Slasher Films Collide in Riley Sager's Thriller 'Survive the Night'

Riley Sager has been writing thrillers for over a decade now, but each time he starts penning another, he’s gripped by the same terrible thought. “There’s always this moment where I sit there and look at my blank page and think, ‘I don’t know how to do this,'” says Sager, who spent the first half of his career writing under his given name, Todd Ritter. “Then I eventually figure it out again, but it’s like this constant recurring amnesia. You sit and then you start again, you’re like, ‘I don’t know anything.'” Ritter became the more gender-neutral Sager at his agent’s behest with the release of his first book under that name, Final Girls, in an effort to rebrand.
Moviesinterviewmagazine.com

M. Night Shyamalan and Bryan Cranston Probably Won’t Read This

There isn’t much to say about the new M. Night Shyamalan movie on account of it being, well, a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. But if you happened to catch the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser that aired during this year’s Super Bowl, then you know that the famously secretive director’s latest thriller, Old, has something to do with a group of people stranded on a tropical island that causes them to age at warp speed. (The“why” of it all will likely be uncovered in one of his trademark twist endings.) The movie, which was shot in the Dominican Republic during the opening months of the pandemic and features an ensemble cast that includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, and Thomasin McKenzie, marked a rare departure from the 50-year-old filmmaker’s beloved hometown of Philadelphia, where his films are typically set, and where he established Blinding Edge Pictures—mission control for Shyamalan’s creative empire. It was from there that the director, in between putting the finishing touches on Old and filming the third season of his Apple TV+ series Servant, caught up with his friend, Bryan Cranston. —BEN BARNA.
Moviesphillyvoice.com

M. Night Shyamalan says upcoming film 'Old' is 'like nothing else'

Americans are increasingly returning to movie theaters this summer as COVID-19 vaccination rates climb and mask mandates are lifted across the country. Memorial Day weekend saw box office receipts top $100 million for the first time since early 2020, powered by the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Walt Disney's Cruella."
MoviesGamespot

Latest Suicide Squad Trailer Is Packed With New, Crazy Footage

Update: the new Suicide Squad trailer has now been released. At first it looked like the trailer had leaked, with the video labelled "Early Access Trailer Do Not Share." But as various cast members did just that, it became clear that this wasn't a leak at all but part of the movie's marketing. Director James Gunn even got in on act on Twitter, chastising stars such as Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Joel Kinnaman for spoiling the trailer's "planned" released schedule. Check out the trailer here, with the original story below: