Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Nikola Jokic scores 36 as Denver Nuggets get by Portland Trail Blazers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZRyE_0aEQHx1B00

Nikola Jokic had 36 points, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 on Thursday night in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points, Aaron Gordon scored 13 and Facundo Campazzo had 11 for the Nuggets, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon in Portland.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 37 points. CJ McCollum had 22, Norman Powell scored 18, Carmelo Anthony had 17 and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Denver led 89-81 early in the fourth before Anthony hit a corner 3-pointer, a pair of free throws and another one from long range to tie it at 91-all with 6:55 left.

Related: NBA games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The teams traded misses until Rivers hit a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets the lead again. McCollum split a pair of free throws and Gordon hit a layup to make it 96-92 with 5:10 left.

Anthony made a driving layup but Rivers answered with two more from deep to stretch the lead to 102-94 with 3:49 left.

Lillard hit a layup, Jokic made two free throws and a layup following a Trail Blazers miss to make it 106-96. Lillard hit a 30-footer, Gordon dunked and Lillard and Powell also had dunks to make it 108-103 with 1:38 left.

Denver scored five straight to go up by 10 but Portland made a trio of 3-pointers to get within 118-115 with 3.9 seconds left. Monte Morris missed two free throws but Jokic tipped in the second miss to seal it.

Denver led by as many as 12 in the first half and took a 64-59 lead into intermission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dx1ry_0aEQHx1B00 Also Read:
NBA MVP Race 2021-22: The old and the young converge

The Trail Blazers got within two but Campazzo hit from deep and Jokic scored eight quick points to push the lead to 75-64 early in the third period.

Portland used a 13-4 run to get within 79-77, but Denver hit five free throws in the final two minutes to take an 84-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#New York Knicks#Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAchatsports.com

NBA playoff tracker: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets rally to eliminate Blazers

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Thursday's games. Nuggets send Blazers packing with 14-point second-half comeback. The Portland Trail Blazers threw shot after shot at the Denver Nuggets all...
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Nuggets 126, Trail Blazers 115

After closing the game on a 24-9 run, the No. 3 seed Nuggets defeated the No. 6 seed Trail Blazers, 126-115, in Game 6. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Monte Morris added 22 points (16 in the 2nd half) and a Playoff career-high nine assists in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied 28 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Nuggets have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-2, and will.
NBASkySports

Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets center crowned NBA's Most Valuable Player

Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick in the second round when he entered the NBA seven years ago. Now, by overwhelming consensus, he's No. 1. The Nuggets' big man was revealed Tuesday as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. He also becomes the first true center to win the award since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Congratulations flood in from Nikola Jokic’s teammates after MVP announcment

While it certainly is not the most ideal time to be a Denver Nuggets fan, considering the 0-3 series deficit that the team now faces against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semi-finals, this week still included a very historic and significant moment for the franchise. On Tuesday, Nikola Jokic was announced to be the 2021 NBA MVP, becoming the first Nugget and the lowest drafted player to ever win the award. Regardless of what happens in these playoffs, this season will go down in franchise and league history and Nuggets fans should be appreciative of what this moment means. Jokic’s teammates, who have been beneficiaries of his outstanding and selfless play, took to social media after the announcement in order to express gratitude for their teammate and to congratulate him on a well-earned achievement.
NBADetroit Free Press

Denver Nuggets' 2014 pick of NBA MVP Nikola Jokic happened during a Taco Bell commercial

Back in 2014, the Denver Nuggets pulled off perhaps the biggest steal in NBA draft history, and nobody actually saw it happen on TV. We can thank Taco Bell for that. On Tuesday, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was named the 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player, edging out Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry for the honor. Jokic, who was selected with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft, became the latest-picked player to ever win the NBA MVP.
NBAGazette

Phoenix Suns spoil Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets' special night in Game 3

DENVER – The celebration and series seemed to be spoiled Friday at Ball Arena. Nuggets fans showered star Nikola Jokic with appreciation as he picked up his Most Valuable Player award. Jokic thanked the loud crowd and handed the trophy off to his brother before attempting to get Denver its first win in the second-round series against Phoenix.
NBAstateofpress.com

Nikola Jokic gets ejected in Suns – Nuggets Game 4

Nikola Jokic got ejected late in the third quarter of Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic recceived a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected after a hard foul on Cameron Payne. After the foul, Jokic (the 2021 NBA MVP) had a confrontation with Suns superstar...
NBAbolavip.com

Nikola Jokic and all the MVPs that were swept in the playoffs

When it comes to team sports, there are plenty of things way out of your control. Winning an NBA Championship is not entirely up to one player, regardless of his greatness. Winning an MVP, however, is a whole different story. The NBA season - and especially the playoffs - have...