GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2019--TC BioPharm (TCB), a developer of allogeneic CAR-T immuno-oncology products, and leaders in Gamma Delta T (GDT) cell therapies, today announced it has initiated a Phase I clinical study of TCB002, an allogeneic cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. The trial, for treatment of patients suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), is being conducted at the Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ÚHKT) in Prague, Czech Republic. Patient recruitment commenced January 2019 following regulatory approval late 2018. Dose escalation is in progress, with completion of treatment imminent for the first patient cohort. The clinical trial is registered with identifier NCT03790072.