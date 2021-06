We are excited about an upcoming Pharmacy Times® Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® program titled “Innovations in the Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.”. In this program, the latest research presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Meeting regarding the management of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) will be discussed by our panel of experts. In addition, experts will share their insights on best practices and their thoughts on the potential impact of new data on treatment decisions now and in the future. Look for the full program, “Innovations in the Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia,” coming soon!