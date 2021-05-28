Meet Child Leukemia Survivor Who Received Groundbreaking Cancer Treatment

According to the National Cancer Institute in 2020, there were an estimated 1,898,160 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States. Some cancer types have seen a decline in death rates with a new treatment called CAR-T cell therapy. Meet Emily Whitehead, who was 6 when she was diagnosed with leukemia and her family was told she had no other options left. Emily was one of the first to receive CAR-T cell therapy for her leukemia. Check out her incredible story.