Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Meet Child Leukemia Survivor Who Received Groundbreaking Cancer Treatment

By Disease, Illness
thedoctorstv.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Cancer Institute in 2020, there were an estimated 1,898,160 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States. Some cancer types have seen a decline in death rates with a new treatment called CAR-T cell therapy. Meet Emily Whitehead, who was 6 when she was diagnosed with leukemia and her family was told she had no other options left. Emily was one of the first to receive CAR-T cell therapy for her leukemia. Check out her incredible story.

www.thedoctorstv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Whitehead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Cancer Treatment#Cell Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerTimes-Argus

RRMC Health Talk: National Cancer Survivors Day

National Cancer Survivors Day will be Sunday, June 6. National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates cancer survivors and their supporters around the world who will unite to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and celebrate life. Cancer affects everyone. With nearly 17 million people living...
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Blood Donations in Critical Need for Cancer Treatments

Maryland 2021 - The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment. According to the American...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Hall-Perrine Cancer Center to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Iowa Athletic Department to cut dozens of jobs. Among those cut is Jerry Palmer, someone you probably don't know, but Hawkeye fans, coaches and players will remember his work. 11-year-old in Ames creates fundraiser to help India amid COVID-19 outbreak. Updated:...
Cancerwesm913.org

Advancements in Cancer Treatments

Nearly 2 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Dr. Julie Gralow, chief medical officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology who discussed the progress in treating cervical and prostate cancers.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

University of Arizona making strides in cancer treatment and options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend, organizations from coast to coast will recognize millions of Americans in the fight against cancer. It’s all part of National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 6. This day is meant to be celebrated by rallying around those battling cancer, defeating cancer,...
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona woman celebrates final cancer radiation treatment

PHOENIX - One Valley woman has beaten cancer and is sharing her story of survival to remind others of the importance of cancer screenings. Despite hesitation to visit the doctor's office during the pandemic, Shellyn Edley knew she needed to get a mammogram. Now, 15 radiation treatments later, she is cancer free.
CancerMedicalXpress

Existing leukemia treatment could hold promise for Bile duct cancer

Bile duct cancer is a rare but aggressive form of cancer, affecting just over 2,000 people in the UK every year. However, incidences of bile cancer are steadily increasing every year—with some estimating it could one day be as common as breast cancer. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Investigating a Better Treatment Sequence for Esophageal Cancer

Looking for better ways to treat patients with esophageal cancer, University of Colorado Cancer Center member Martin McCarter, MD, is investigating whether a new treatment sequence will result in better outcomes. As they await the results of a group of clinical trials — including one at the CU Cancer Center...
Canceruconn.edu

Cancer Survivor Finds Peace with New Lifestyle

Sandra Theriault was diligent in scheduling her mammograms and in 2017 when her mammogram showed clear she had a feeling that she should follow the instructions on the form for those with a history of dense tissue to have an ultrasound. Today she is grateful for that “feeling” as the...
Miami, FLNews4Jax.com

Treatment for cancer can also save heart patients

A routine procedure used to treat cancer patients has become a groundbreaking tool to save a heart patient’s life. Radiation is commonly used to shrink tumors, but in a procedure only done in a few centers around the world, doctors are finding out it can also be used to treat an irregular heartbeat.
Indiana StateABC13 Houston

Indiana cancer survivor in search of kidney match

Valparaiso, IN -- In 2013, Jeffrey Howard was diagnosed with liver cancer. "They basically told me that there was nothing more that they could do and that I had about, on average, about 17 months to live," he said. After a liver transplant and treatment, Jeffrey is cancer free! But,...
Cancermvariety.com

NMI to mark Cancer Survivors Day on June 6

(CCA) — Sunday, June 6, 2021, marks the 10th annual CNMI Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life — the day set aside each year to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and celebrate life. With nearly 17 million people living...
Cancersuperhits1027.com

Pancreatic Cancer survivors lobby to raise awareness

WASHINGTON — Today marks the start of PanCAN Action Week as pancreatic cancer survivors and advocates work to raise awareness about the world’s deadliest form of cancer, and to raise more federal funds for research. Beth Day of Urbandale, a seven-year pancreatic cancer survivor, says they usually go to Washington...
Cancerosfhealthcare.org

Manage cancer treatment symptoms with smart diet

When you have cancer, a good diet plays a critical role in your survivor journey. Your body needs energy to fight the disease. Chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments take a toll on your body, too. As a result, you may be losing weight – and in this case, that’s not a good thing.