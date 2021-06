Morgyn Arnold was devastated and confused when she came home from the last day of school. The eighth-grader didn't understand why she had been left out of the Shoreline Junior High school cheerleading team's yearbook photos despite very much being a part of the team. Although Morgyn, who has Down Syndrome, was officially the team manager, she had attended practice sessions, learned routines, and cheered alongside her teammates at every home game, her older sister Jordyn Poll told NBC News. And yet, the school chose the one team photograph that didn't have Morgyn to include in the yearbook and use in several other school and promotional materials.