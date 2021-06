With tears in their eyes, Christian Domínguez’s partner spoke about how difficult it is to leave their baby at home to go to the program’s rehearsals. “I fight it day by day. I like this: the song and everything that comes. And I am living this stage of being a mother to a thousand, but also every time I come to rehearse or to the program I leave my heart at home. When (her daughter) is grown up I will tell her how I did all this, because it costs me a lot and she means a lot to me, because I loved her and leaving her sometimes costs me a lot, but I do this for her and I want her to be proud of me “he added.