The New World feels quite a lot like the old world, all things considered. The MMO, which has ended up being Amazon Games’ first and so far only great hope in gaming (at least the first one that should reach a proper, full release), currently ticks a solid number of boxes on the MMO checklist. Open world stuffed with random undead enemies and turkeys to slaughter? Check. Customisable characters with a varied selection of 1600s-era-appropriate hats that you’ll spend way too long comparing slightly different stats on? Check. Spamming attack and your specials keys to tank your way through encounters against damage-sponge enemies? Check. If you’re playing as a tank.