Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Voyager 1 is 14 billion miles away and picking up a bizarre cosmic hum… what is it?

By The Cosmic Companion
The Next Web
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 1977, Voyager 1 was launched to space on a journey to visit Jupiter and Saturn, before heading out to the stars. NASA’s robotic explorer reached the heliopause — leaving the solar system (by one major standard) — in 2012. Now, a new study focused on a hum heard...

thenextweb.com
View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Space#Space Science#Voyager 1#Cornell University#Ups#The Solar System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomylabroots.com

Mapping the Boundaries of the Heliosphere

Earth and the planets in the solar system sit within the heliosphere, a giant bubble formed by the charged particles, like protons, electrons, and alpha particles called the Solar Wind that emanate from the Sun. While the Earth itself also has to be protected from the Solar Wind by our planet's magnetic field, all of the planets have to be shielded from cosmic radiation by the heliosphere. Now researchers have learned more about the boundaries of the heliosphere.
Aerospace & Defensegreekcitytimes.com

Athens from the International Space Station

Out of this world! French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared an incredible image of Athens from the International Space Station. “Athens is as bustling at night as it is during the day. At night the different colour lighting in different areas is remarkable, but also the Acropolis can be made out,” he posted on social media.
Astronomyastrobites.org

‘Oumuamua’s Star Trek: Potential Origin in a Giant Molecular Cloud?

Title: Evidence Suggesting that ‘Oumuamua is the ~ 30 Myr-old product of a Molecular Cloud. Authors: Cheng-Han Hsieh, Gregory Laughlin, Hector G. Arce. First Author’s Institution: Department of Astronomy, Yale University, New Haven, CT 06511, USA. Status: available as an arXiv preprint; submitted to The Astrophysical Journal [open access]. dummy...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

The Give And Take Of Mega-flares From Stars

The Lagoon Nebula, one of the star-forming regions in the latest study, is about 4,400 light years from Earth in the Milky Way galaxy where stars. This field-of-view shows the southern portion of a large bubble of hydrogen gas, plus a cluster of young stars. X-rays from Chandra (purple) have been combined with infrared data (blue, gold, and white) have been combined with infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope in this composite image. CREDIT X-ray: NASA/CXC/Penn State/K. Getman, et al; Infrared: NASA/JPL/Spitzer.
AstronomyNewswise

Study of Young Chaotic Star System Reveals Planet Formation Secrets

Newswise — A team of scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the young star Elias 2-27 have confirmed that gravitational instabilities play a key role in planet formation, and have for the first time directly measured the mass of protoplanetary disks using gas velocity data, potentially unlocking one of the mysteries of planet formation. The results of the research are published today in two papers in The Astrophysical Journal.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

A Colossal Black Hole Storm Has Been Detected Raging in The Early Universe

In the far reaches of the Universe, a supermassive black hole is throwing a tantrum. It's blowing a tremendous wind into intergalactic space, and we're seeing the storm light from 13.1 billion years ago, when the Universe was less than 10 percent of its current age. It's the most distant such tempest we've ever identified, and its discovery is a clue that could help astronomers unravel the history of galaxy formation. "The question is when did galactic winds come into existence in the Universe?" said astronomer Takuma Izumi of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ). "This is an important question because it...
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of the Lagoon Nebula

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The Lagoon Nebula, M8, is located in the constellation Sagittarius and is a stone’s throw away in cosmic terms, just 5,200 lightyears from Earth. The Lagoon Nebula is formally known as Messier 8, as...
Astronomyamicohoops.net

Science. The give and take of stellar flares and their effect on the planets

Madrid, 17 (European Press) Long-term relationships between stars and the planets around them, including the Sun and Earth, can be more complex than previously thought. That’s one of the conclusions of a new study of thousands of stars using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. By conducting the largest-ever study of star-forming...
Astronomyfollowthistrendingworld.com

Black holes help with star birth

Virtual Milky Way: gas density around a massive central galaxy in a group in the virtual universe of the TNG50 simulation. Gas inside the galaxy corresponds to the bright vertical structure: a gaseous disk. To the left and right of that structure are bubbles - regions that look like circles in this image, with markedly reduced gas density inside. This geometry of the gas is due to the action of the super massive black hole that hides at the center of the galaxy and that pushes out gas preferably in directions perpendicular to the galaxy gaseous disk, carving regions of lower density. Credit: TNG Collaboration/Dylan Nelson.
AstronomyNew Scientist

NASA image captures powerful energy at the heart of the Milky Way

Source X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT. POWERFUL threads of energy interweave at the heart of the Milky Way in this spectacular image released by NASA. It is designed to give a broader view of the centre of our galaxy and provide insight into solar weather. The image was created using...
Astronomyopticflux.com

The Largest Structures in the Universe Are Mysteriously Spinning

A galaxy is unfathomably huge, as it usually contains hundreds of billions of stars. But since the Universe is much bigger, so big that nobody knows for sure where its boundaries are, there’s no telling if it could be a limit in size. The filaments that make up the so-called...
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

Brown Dwarfs & Rogue Planets as JWST Targets

About 1,000 light years away in the constellation Perseus, the stellar nursery designated NGC 1333 is emerging as a priority target for astronomers planning to use the James Webb Space Telescope. Brown dwarfs come into play in the planned work, as do the free-floating ‘rogue’ planets we discussed recently. For NGC 1333 is a compact, relatively nearby target, positioned at the edge of a star-forming molecular cloud. It’s packed with hundreds of young stars, many of them hidden from view by dust, a venue in which to observe star formation in action.
Astronomyfollowthistrendingworld.com

Dark matter is slowing the spin of the Milky Way's galactic bar

The spin of the Milky Way's galactic bar, which is made up of billions of clustered stars, has slowed by about a quarter since its formation, according to a new study by researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford. For 30 years, astrophysicists have predicted such a slowdown, but this is the first time it has been measured.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

From Starving Black Holes to Warped Galaxies

Hot topics from the American Astronomical Society summer meeting range from colliding galaxies, to warped galaxies, to starving black holes. Galaxy mergers may sound like a destructive cosmic car crash, but such collisions are quite common and vital to the evolution of the universe. In fact, our own Milky Way may have gone through several collisions before humans evolved and is due to crash into Andromeda in 4.5 billion years. However, catching three galaxies in the act of colliding is a rare treat, one fortuitously caught by astronomers at the University of Maryland.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Photoionized Herbig-Haro objects in the Orion Nebula through deep high-spectral resolution spectroscopy II: HH204

J. E. Méndez-Delgado, W. J. Henney, C. Esteban, J. García-Rojas, A. Mesa-Delgado, K. Z. Arellano-Córdova. We analyze the physical conditions, chemical composition and other properties of the photoionized Herbig-Haro object HH~204 through Very Large Telescope (VLT) echelle spectroscopy and Hubble Space Telescope (\textit{HST}) imaging. We kinematically isolate the high-velocity emission of HH~204 from the emission of the background nebula and study the sub-arcsecond distribution of physical conditions and ionic abundances across the HH object. We find that low and intermediate-ionization emission arises exclusively from gas at photoionization equilibrium temperatures, whereas the weak high-ionization emission from HH~204 shows a significant contribution from higher temperature shock-excited gas. We derive separately the ionic abundances of HH~204, the emission of the Orion Nebula and the fainter Diffuse Blue this http URL HH~204, the O$^{+}$ abundance determined from Collisional Excited Lines (CELs) matches the one based on Recombination Lines (RLs), while the O$^{2+}$ abundance is very low, so that the oxygen abundance discrepancy is zero. The ionic abundances of Ni and Fe in HH~204 have similar ionization and depletion patterns, with total abundances that are a factor of 3.5 higher than in the rest of the Orion Nebula due to dust destruction in the bowshock. We show that a failure to resolve the kinematic components in our spectra would lead to significant error in the determination of chemical abundances (for instance, 40\% underestimate of O), mainly due to incorrect estimation of the electron density.
Astronomycolombotelegraph.com

Black Holes Do Exist

“Black holes are regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing that enters can escape, including light” ~ Stephen Hawking as a rising physicist. “Black holes aren’t as black as painted. They are not the eternal prisons once thought. Things can get out on the outside and possibly to another universe inside” ~ Stephen Hawing, Commun. Math. Phys. 43, April, 1975.
AstronomyPhys.org

Total solar eclipses shine a light on the solar wind with help from NASA's ACE mission

From traversing sand dunes in the Sahara Desert to keeping watch for polar bears in the Arctic, a group of solar scientists known as the "Solar Wind Sherpas" led by Shadia Habbal, have traveled to the ends of the Earth to scientifically observe total solar eclipses—the fleeting moments when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, temporarily turning day into night. With the images, they've uncovered a surprising finding about the Sun's wind and its wispy outer atmosphere—the corona—which is only visible in its entirety during an eclipse.