Six Months On, My PlayStation 5 Is Mostly An Expensive Netflix Machine

By Mark Foster
As an early adopter of the PlayStation 5, I was delirious with the possibilities of Sony's brand-new console. Lickity-split loading times, haptic feedback controllers and a bevy of new games to experience in gloriously high definition. But six months down the line, it's mostly gathering dust behind my TV, being booted up every now and then to binge watch a TV show or to fill the empty void with YouTube videos while I eat.

