What would happen if the world stopped shopping?

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us. And if you remember having to wait until October in 2020, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s event is happening in June. As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering. Not only does it have Prime...