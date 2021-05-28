What would happen if the world stopped shopping?
The 21st century has brought a critical dilemma into sharp relief: we must stop shopping, and yet we can’t stop shopping. At the turn of this new millennium, according to the UN, consumption surpassed population as our greatest environmental challenge. When it comes to climate change, species extinction, water depletion, toxic pollution, deforestation and other crises, how much each one of us consumes now matters more than how many of us there are. The average person in a rich country consumes 13 times as much as the average person in a poor one.www.fastcompany.com