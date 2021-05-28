Cancel
Environment

Need another reason to switch to a 4-day workweek? It helps fight climate change

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic first forced offices to close and the number of commuters on roads suddenly dropped, the environmental impact was visible in cities like Los Angeles and New Delhi: Smog disappeared as more cars stayed at home. Carbon emissions temporarily fell. A new report looks at how some of the same benefits could come from a shift in schedules if more companies shifted to a four-day work week.

