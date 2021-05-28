Jack Black and the Cast of “School of Rock” Mourn the Death of Kevin Clark

Kevin Clark, 32, who was famously known for playing the drummer Freddie “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 film ‘School of Rock’ has passed away in Chicago. It was reported that Kevin was riding his bike around 1:20 am in a dangerous area for bikers when a woman in her 20’s was driving a Hyundai Sonata and struck Kevin. The Chicago paramedics found him and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 2:04 am.