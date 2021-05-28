Bass Sounds: One Song Highlights the Many Different Sounds Made by Different Bass Guitars

Shedding a loving light on a progressive rock’s imposing milestone, the genre’s elite forces bring afresh its precious shining to the fore. Never has a remote method of recording, the cheap approach of recent years, been so relevant and on the money as on this album, laid down in isolation – a homage to the concept work whose very pivot was absence. Paradoxically, “Wish You Were Here” was also its creators’ most concerted studio effort, casting aside – or, rather, sacrificing – both their differences and thematic grandeur in favor of something deeply personal for each of the players, and, as it turned out, for every listener as well. Those attentive aficionados included their peers and followers that are present here to recreate the classic platter in its entirety and, as this disc’s subtitle suggests, show the utmost respect the ensemble behind it.