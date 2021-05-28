Cancel
Music

Bass Sounds: One Song Highlights the Many Different Sounds Made by Different Bass Guitars

Music
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a seasoned bass player, the diversity of bass sounds in the “Bass Sounds” videos here will hardly surprise you. Most other people — including many musicians — have little understanding of the range of the bass, an instrument thought to just hold down the low end. Yes, it does do that, but it doesn’t always do it with bass frequencies. Bass tones and overtones fall anywhere in the range of 40hz — a low rumble more felt than heard — to a snappy 4000hz, the high-midrange frequency of snare drums and guitars.

Paul Mccartney
Lemmy Kilmister
#Jazz Bass#Bass Players#Electric Bass#Musicrader#Fbc
