PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Deputies have a son in custody after an hours-long standoff in connection to the Friday morning assault of his father in Penfield. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it went to a home on Meadow View Drive around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man stabbed inside his home. Deputies say the man was not stabbed but did have serious injuries to his face and head.