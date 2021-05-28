Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Movies Love Kids’ Books

By Anthony Lan e
The New Yorker
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe milking of children’s literature is now a dairy industry. Movies, in particular, continue to pump away. You might think that every drop has been wrung from the classic texts, yet still, unceasingly, fresh adaptations emerge. Last year brought a new version of “The Secret Garden,” as well as Matteo Garrone’s suitably sinister take on “Pinocchio.”

www.newyorker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Tove Jansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruella De Vil#Dalmatians#Clash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
KidsPosted by
Reader's Digest

16 Best Podcasts for Kids Even Adults Will Love

Kids have loved listening to a good story as long as there have been kids and stories. Their vivid imaginations make them an eager audience. But storytelling isn’t just fun for kids—it’s also good for their brains. Of course, the best children’s books have been engaging kids in this way for centuries, though in 2021, we have another resource at our disposal: the best podcasts for kids. These age-appropriate shows can become a powerful tool for parents, whether they’re looking for the best podcasts for a road trip or the best comedy podcasts or fiction podcasts to listen to at home every week.
Books & LiteraturePolygon

Zola, the Twitter-thread-turned-movie, is now a book

Zola, the biographical comedy drama from director Janicza Bravo, based on the wildly popular Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” King and starring Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Riley Keough (Under The Silver Lake), is set to be released in theaters on June 30. The viral story, which in...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Where’s the Movie Theater Love?

For a town that celebrates film once a year and has so many filmmakers and creators, where is the love for our movie theaters? Sure we have the historic Arlington, which is a marvel to look at, although very uncomfortable to sit in for long periods of time. And stadium seating barely exist, unless you count Camino Real, which I don’t.
MoviesRefinery29

Why These 8 In The Heights Songs Aren’t In The Movie

The In The Heights soundtrack has dropped, giving old fans new versions of the songs they love and new fans a fresh entry into the Broadway musical that first put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. The In The Heights movie doesn't really add a lot of songs, like some movie musical adaptations of Broadway hits are wont to do, but there are a handful of songs from the stage show that that are missing.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 movies based on books that will make you excited

We all have our favorite movie genres, and some of them tend to be strange to some. There are many people who, for whatever reason, they choose “films to cry on” or that contain a seasoning of emotion. If you are of this type, We present here a list of tapes based on books that will make you shed more than one tear. Do not miss it!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Superb Horror Movie Sequels That Critics Love to Hate!

Marvelous Videos presents great sequels to horror movies that were over-criticized…. Sometimes, critics aren’t always right. As a website and blog dedicated to film criticism, we understand this more than anyone. Movies, like any other piece of art, are ultimately subjective. You may like something that others despise, and vice-versa.
Books & Literaturetalkhouse.com

Exclusive Book Extract: Home Movies

It’s difficult to imagine I would have had the same feeling of idolatry toward cinema if not for my mother, who taught me from an early age that movies were not just entertainment. We both view movies as an essential art form, and this is reflective of a rare emotional and intellectual symbiosis that can make our familial bond seem more like a friendship. Art can nourish one’s soul, but it can also encourage shared values and mutual trust — and, perhaps most importantly, it can challenge us to think past our presumptions about what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad. Art, even popular art like film, engenders the kind of nuance that is missing from our daily news briefings, our politics, our personal crusades. Art also creates a form of communication, gives us the chance to talk about things we may not be as open or willing to talk about as they apply to “real life.”
MoviesPopSugar

12 Classic Summer Camp Movies You'll Love Introducing to Your Kids

Whether your kids have experienced going to any sort of summer camp during their school break or not, there are ways to send them to a virtual summer camp of sorts, through some of the most classic movies that are about or feature camps. If you want to relive your best summer camp years with your kids from the comfort of your own home, then check out these incredible summer camp classics. Chances are you've seen some of these already, but no matter how many times you watch, you're guaranteed to feel so nostalgic — you can practically smell the s'mores.
Moviesatoallinks.com

Man In Love 2021 HD Full Movie Review

Man In Love, a Taiwanese remake of the 2014 Korean romantic drama has been winning hearts locally, grossing $11.3M through Sunday, and remaining No. 1 for three weeks in a row, despite holdover competition from Godzilla Vs Kong and Mortal Kombat. The debut feature from Yin Chen-Hao is coming out of its fourth frame and is currently the top local title of the pandemic era as well as moving up on the all-time chart for Taiwanese films at home.
MoviesPosted by
Audacy

6 podcasts that movie buffs will love

If you’re a seasoned movie buff or just someone who likes to know about the behind-the-scenes action of film, these podcasts will give you all of the info you need to be well on your way towards movie aficionado.
MoviesCollider

'In the Heights' and Why It's Ok for Movies to "Fail" This Summer

Last weekend the all-around fantastic In the Heights finally hit theaters, sending a show-stopping message that movies are on their way back to the big screen after almost a year away. However, there is still a very real pandemic at large in the country, with less than half of citizens fully vaccinated as of this writing. Even the movie’s arresting musical numbers shouldn’t be expected to bear the pressure of getting people to break free of their comfort zones established over the last year and head off to poorly-ventilated, minimal-capacity theaters, where people (possibly not vaccinated) are likely keeping their masks off after snacking and not taking protocols seriously. Additionally, the movie debuted on HBO Max the same day, meaning anyone with a subscription could stay home and watch it with family and friends. Taking all that into account alongside the fact that the industry is in a general state of recovery should make it easy to accept if In the Heights – or any summer movie, for that matter – doesn’t break the box office.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

Why I Keep Making Movies

When I was a teen, success seemed straightforward. I was on my way to de-crown Spike Lee as the most notable black filmmaker because I had done it all... I’ve wanted to be a filmmaker for as long as I can remember. However, one of the industry secrets that no one tells emerging filmmakers is that film is expensive. As a child of VHS, DVD, On Demand, and streaming, I grew up with decades of movies at my fingertips like "Rear Window," "Do The Right Thing," and "Shaun of the Dead," to name a few. I pondered how I could create stories like the ones I saw on the silver screen. At the time the barrier of entry to learn about film was costly.
Books & Literatureconwaydailysun.com

What a novel idea: Books based on movies

On June 29, Quentin Tarantino will be releasing his first book, a novelization of his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”. Movie novelizations were a particularly popular piece of movie tie-in merchandise in the 1980s and '90s with nearly every major Hollywood release getting one. These books were generally released as paper books in small batches and are long out of print. One curious example is a kid-friendly adaptation of “Spaceballs” by a pre-”Goosebumps” R.L. Stine under the pseudonym Jovial Bob Stine.
Moviesfoxync.com

Take The Kids To Movies In The Garden

Movies in the Garden returns to RLT’s Stephenson Amphitheatre this summer! Instead of screening multiple movies during the summer months like prior years, we are spreading the love throughout our 2021-22 season. Check back soon for details on upcoming movie events in September, October, and April!. Join us this July...
MoviesNo Film School

Why Did Kubrick Try to Burn the Negatives of This Movie?

Stanley Kubrick was his own harshest critic. We all have projects that we're more proud of than others. Sometimes, despite our best intentions, things go awry. That's part of the magic of creating. And no one is left behind in these feelings unless they're delusional. Even Stanley Kubrick felt this way.
TV Showsromper.com

These Movies & Shows Are Perfect For Your Train-Obsessed Kid

When my brother was young, he’d hide in our parents' closet while everyone tore through the house looking for him. After a while, they’d found him quietly folded into his own world of being the driver of the train of adult shoes he lined up and carefully pushed to their imaginary destinations. No matter what fancy action figure he had to play with, his obsession with pushing things around that were connected required nothing bought from the children’s toy section!
Books & Literaturetrinityjournal.com

Kids books on outdoors summer activities

You've waited all year for this. You sat inside, looking out a window, thinking about all you were going to do when summer came. Well, it's here and now's the time to grab these great books and head outside... If a beach is in your summertime plans, then “Ocean Soup”...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 of the Best Boredom Busting Activity Books for Kids

This list of activity books for kids was originally published in our kid lit newsletter, The Kids Are All Right. Sign up for it here to get kid lit news, reviews, deals, and more!. Summer is here, and you might be wondering what types of activities can keep your kids...