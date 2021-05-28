Why Movies Love Kids’ Books

It’s difficult to imagine I would have had the same feeling of idolatry toward cinema if not for my mother, who taught me from an early age that movies were not just entertainment. We both view movies as an essential art form, and this is reflective of a rare emotional and intellectual symbiosis that can make our familial bond seem more like a friendship. Art can nourish one’s soul, but it can also encourage shared values and mutual trust — and, perhaps most importantly, it can challenge us to think past our presumptions about what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad. Art, even popular art like film, engenders the kind of nuance that is missing from our daily news briefings, our politics, our personal crusades. Art also creates a form of communication, gives us the chance to talk about things we may not be as open or willing to talk about as they apply to “real life.”