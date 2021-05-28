Desktop renaissance? Nope, rebound of hefty PCs is just because there's notebook shortage – analysts

“When we first went GA with Windows Virtual Desktop, about a year and a half ago, the world was a very different place,” said Kam VedBrat, Microsoft’s general manager for Azure Virtual Desktop. “And to be blunt, we looked at the service and what we were building, who we were building it for, pretty differently. No one at that time had any idea that this global pandemic was going to happen and that it would cause so many organizations around the world and millions of people to have to essentially leave the office and work from home — and the role the service would play in enabling a lot of that.”