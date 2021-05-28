Desktop renaissance? Nope, rebound of hefty PCs is just because there's notebook shortage – analysts
Planning on buying one of those cheaper laptop PCs? Some of you might have to settle for something altogether more desk-based due to the component shortages. It has been an odd three years in the computing industry, listing as it has from insufficient CPU availability in 2018, along with memory and panels, to a limited supply of lower-priced components including notebook panel driver ICs, audio codecs, sensor and power management ICs from last summer.www.theregister.com