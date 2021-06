100 days ago, industry challenges became Schiphol opportunities. We restructured Route & Business Development into a new team: Airline & Cargo Partnerships. We’ve sharpened our focus and put all our passion into making sure every airline feels like our #1 priority. But who are people behind the team, and how will they make a difference for our airlines? Meet the Airline Partnerships Managers: some familiar names, and some fresh new faces. But every one dedicated to smooth, successful communication with a smile. Meet them (again) here.