National Brisket Day 2021: 6 Delicious Side Dishes To Pair With Meat

Summer is coming up, if not already here, so I have been thinking about lighter recipes. I love cooking with the seasons and even though there are no real rules for when to eat food, I do like cooking and eating seasonally. Chili, to me, is a fall and winter dish. Do you eat chili during the summer? If so, nothing wrong with that but if I make chili in the summer, I find I like it better, cold and on a hotdog. There is just something about chili, chicken and dumplings and comfort foods like that, that I like better when it is cold or snowy out. Now, do not get me wrong, on some emotionally difficult days, during the dead of summer, I will curl up with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and dumplings but that is a rare occasion. The recipes I like during the spring and summer are generally healthier and lighter than most of my meals. When the weather is hot, I want something cooling and comforting. Cold pasta usually hits the spot for me. Or perhaps a chilled soup or even a warm salmon patty served on wild rice.