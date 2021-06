St. Joseph has spent part of this year that honors him blessing the work of many at the Father Deydier House of Discernment. In October 2020, our diocesan seminarians were told that they would be leaving at Thanksgiving for an extended winter break. The pandemic had once again changed normal plans. Upon departing Saint Meinrad and Bishop Bruté seminaries, they would finish classes online for the fall, take their finals virtually, spend Christmas at home, and only then return to their campuses in 2021.