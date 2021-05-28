What's Happening: Your 10-day forecast for May 28-June 7, 2021

RADIO PLAY: Take part in the drive-in premiere of “Healing Lucille,” presented by the “In a Perfect World” Podcast, at 6 p.m. May 29. In this local radio play, Lucille is the grandmother and sole caretaker of two young girls, Becca and Lila. However, she's being treated for Aphasia, a disorder that hinders a person's ability to communicate. When a sudden sign of hope arrives, the girls and Lucille’s doctor enlist the help of music therapist August Taylor for one last chance to save their grandmother. With “Healing Lucille,” playwrights Sydni Solomon and Adrian Finer want to bridge the gap between STEM and the arts. They hope to spread the message of how important art education is and showcase the talents of young and brilliant performers. The premiere will be hosted at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center, 837 SE Seventh Ave., and will be COVID-safe and socially distanced. Although everyone should remain in their cars for the duration of the event, coordinators still encourage everyone to bring masks so hosts can stay safe while handing out the program pamphlets through car windows. Restrooms are available at the venue. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at healing-lucille.ticketleap.com. The play also will air on WUBA 88.1 FM at 8 p.m. May 29 and will be available on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music on May 30.