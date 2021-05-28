Cancel
The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

By The Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the U.N. health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health. Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16%...

News Break
Health
Related
HealthMedscape News

Progress in Immunization Safety Monitoring — Worldwide, 2010–2019

Omar Salman, MD; Katherine Topf; Rebecca Chandler MD; Laura Conklin MD. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(15):547-551. High levels of coverage with safe and effective immunizations are critical to the successful control and prevention of vaccine-preventable diseases worldwide. In addition to stringent standards to regulate the safety of vaccines, robust postlicensure monitoring systems help ensure that the benefits of vaccines continue to outweigh the risks for the populations who receive them. National Expanded Programmes on Immunization (EPI) are typically responsible for identifying and investigating adverse events following immunization (AEFI), including assessment of causality. National regulatory authorities (NRAs) are mandated to perform postlicensure surveillance of adverse drug reactions, including those associated with receipt of vaccines. This report describes global progress toward meeting World Health Organization (WHO) indicators on minimal country capacity for vaccine safety surveillance and coordination of AEFI reporting between countries' EPI and NRAs. In 2019, among 194 countries, 129 (66.5%) reported having an operational national AEFI causality review committee, compared with 94 (48.5%) in 2010. During 2010–2019, the proportion of countries reporting ≥10 AEFI per 100,000 surviving infants per year (an indicator of country capacity to monitor immunization safety) increased, from 41.2% to 56.2%. In 2019, however, only 46 (23.7%) countries reported AEFI data from both EPI and NRAs. Although global progress has been made toward strengthening systems for vaccine safety monitoring over the past decade, new indicators for monitoring global immunization safety performance are needed to better reflect program functionality. Continued global efforts will be vital to address barriers to routine reporting of AEFI, build national capacity for AEFI investigation and data management, and improve sharing of AEFI data at national, regional, and global levels.
Casey County, KYcaseynews.net

Library approves budget, staffing changes

The Casey County Library Board approved their budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at their regular meeting last Wednesday. They also announced some changes to their staff. Library Director Jan Banks said that she tries to underestimate revenue and adjust the expenses accordingly. However, some things are going up in price, adding to expenses. For example, Banks said that she followed a recommendation to increase the amount in medical insurance by 4 percent. She opted for slightly more, projecting the amount at $80,760 for the 21-22 fiscal year.
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Coronavirus global death toll update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,884,538 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday. At least 179,071,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have...
Public Healthsgtreport.com

WHO: ‘CHILDREN SHOULD NOT BE VACCINATED FOR THE MOMENT’

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest guidance clarifying who should get the COVID vaccine states, “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.”. According to the WHO website: “There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults.”
Worldwibqam.com

WHO’s Tedros on Tigray bombing: denying health care access to victims unacceptable

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that ambulances had been blocked from reaching victims of an air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region this week, describing as “unacceptable” the denial of access to heath care for victims. “Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China provides anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries: white paper

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China had already provided or was offering anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries and 14 international organizations by April 2021, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday. By April, China had donated 50 million U.S. dollars in cash to the...
WorldHerald-Palladium

What should I know about the delta variant?

It’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

Remdesivir Associated With Hepatobiliary Adverse Drug Reactions

Remdesivir usage was associated with several hepatobiliary adverse drug reactions (ADRs). The following hepatobiliary ADRs are potentially associated with remdesivir: serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), elevated ammonia and bilirubin, and acute hepatic failure. These findings were reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. In previous randomized placebo-controlled trials, remdesivir...
Public Healthsouthasiamonitor.org

Forty Bangladesh districts at very high risk of Covid: WHO

The current spike in Covid cases in Bangladesh has put 40 of its 64 districts at very high risk, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency identified three levels of risk based on the number of samples collected and patient identification rate per week in this week's situation report, published on June 21.
Travelmvariety.com

Travel to Palau eased for vaccinated travelers

KOROR (Island Times/Pacnews) — Starting July 4, a traveler will only need to present required documentation to an airline or airline representative in order to enter Palau, according to Ministry of Health Directive 20-21 which went into effect on June 17, 2021. Palau said it has discontinued its Quarantine Certification...
Worlddallassun.com

Egypt opens up to vaccinated tourists without need for Covid-19 test

Cairo has said it will allow travelers to visit the country without providing a negative PCR test, as long as they have been inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization and the Egyptian Medicines Authority. In a statement on Thursday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said it was...
Worldshortpedia.com

Delta variant has now been reported in 85 countries: WHO

The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a dominant lineage if current trends continue, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update was released on June 22 by the WHO.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

COVID: France urges vigilance against Delta variant

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus “must be of concern to us,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal warned on Wednesday, urging individual and collective vigilance to prevent a spiral of infections due to the more contagious variant. “There is a threat (of epidemic resurgence) linked to the Delta variant,”...
Sciencefreenews.live

WHO: the delta strain is twice as contagious as the original coronavirus

The delta variant of the coronavirus may become dominant, said Soumya Swaminathan, chief researcher at the World Health Organization (WHO). According to her, it is already present in more than 85 countries. “It is at least twice as contagious as the original virus (SARS-CoV-2),” Swaminathan wrote on Twitter. The scientist...