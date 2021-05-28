Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 20 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

thetandd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangeburg, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Sc#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Beatrice, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Wahoo, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Environmentkiow.com

Weather May Become Unstable During the Day Today

The National Weather Service is advising caution today for those who may be outside working. The weather will go from very hot to possibly very stormy. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Zogg explained that the atmosphere is very unstable. Last night, storms rolled across the area producing much needed rains,...