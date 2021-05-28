Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Celebrate the Release of Steven Raichlen’s New Cookbook: Enter for a Chance to Win a New Grill and Essential Tools!

By Barbecuebible.com
Barbecuebible.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s the well-worn copy of The Barbecue! Bible you purchased when you began your grilling adventure, or the bookmark-filled Project Smoke you received when you bought your first smoker, we’re willing to bet that you have at least one cookbook by Steven Raichlen on your shelves. Steven’s writing has helped all of us become better grillers, much to the delight of our friends and families. And this year, with several bestsellers and thousands of recipes to his credit, Steven has written another gorgeous book that will take your grilling to the next level: How to Grill Vegetables.

barbecuebible.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Raichlen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbook#Essential Tools#Grill Vegetables#Nest Handler Package#Japanese#Grilling Tools#Non Stick#Grilled Artichokes#Harissa Mayo Read#Barbecuebible Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Recipes
Related
RecipesWired

Black Barbecue Gets Its Due in an Inspiring New Cookbook

My pal Riley Starks and I texted like a couple of kids as we figured out what to make from an exciting new barbecue cookbook, cross-referencing recipes with the food we could get our hands on and the equipment at our disposal. The book, Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Recipes...
RecipesThe Spokesman-Review

New cannabis cookbook presents 125 culinary treats

Tracey Medeiros made a name for herself in culinary circles by penning a variety of cookbooks, like “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook,” “The Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook” and “Dishing Up Vermont,” that all feature local ingredients, farm-to-table treats and regional delicacies. For her fifth book, the Vermont chef and traveling...
RecipesWTVF

Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.
Recipesmashed.com

Everything You Need To Know About The Pioneer Woman's New Cookbook Super Easy

No one makes cooking as much fun as the Pioneer Woman. Anyone who loves Ree Drummond and her signature cooking style is probably keen to master some of her standards, like Chicken-Fried Steak with Gravy, Knock-You-Naked Brownies, and Perfect Potatoes au Gratin (via Food Network). If you just can't get enough of Drummond's cooking, you have to keep your eyes open for her upcoming cookbook, "Super Easy!"
EconomyMaryland Daily Record

Steven Raichlen Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Profession: Chef, novelist, culinary writer and television host. Steven Raichlen was born in Nagoya, Japan to Frances Raichlen and Isadore Raichlen. Steven Raichlen is a very famous and successful chef. He has appeared in many television shows, and he has also hosted many shows which are focused on cooking and stuff like this. Steven Raichlen is a very famous and successful novelist too. He is a culinary writer too.
RecipesEpicurious

9 Essential Cookbook Recipes for Summer

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes we have a hard time arguing that people should cook in the hottest summer months. Why bother turning on the stove when you could let raw, peak-season tomatoes shine in all their savory-sweet, tangy glory? Why haul out your Dutch oven when you could relish a cooling, crunchy bite of shredded green papaya, dressed with chiles and a balancing squeeze of lime?
Charleston, SChouseandhome.com

3 Barbecue Recipes From Pitmaster Rodney Scott’s New Cookbook

Chef and owner of Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, Rodney Scott takes readers on a journey through the family traditions that fired his passion for barbecue in his new cookbook, Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ. Rodney cooked his first whole hog, a South Carolina specialty, when he was just 11 years old; today, he owns one of the most prized BBQ joints in the U.S. He shares many of his staple recipes, including Hoppin’ John, Rodney’s Wings and Honey Butter Fish. Scroll down and get grilling!
Recipeswiselivingmagazine.co.uk

Chetna Makan releases new cookbook of speedy Indian dishes

There are a lot of misconceptions around Indian food: that it’s a ‘cheat’ meal from your local takeaway, or can only be made at home if you spend hours slaving over a hot stove. These kind of stereotypes make Chetna Makan’s eyes roll. “People think it will take hours or...
Recipescascadeae.com

Bend Author’s New Plant-Based Cookbook Delivers More than Just Recipes

(Photo | Courtesy of Plant-Based Point, LLC) Things are heating up this summer with the release of, BEEFLESS CAKES: Easy Plant-Based Recipes featuring Beefless Cakes. This 150-page cookbook includes more than just food photos; 30 eye-catching vegans also grace its pages — many based in Bend. “We really wanted to create a cookbook that was simple and FUN, with tons of inspiring pictures,” co-author Jules Schnedeker, explains. “And who doesn’t love a side of eye candy with their veggie burger?!”
RecipesScranton Times

Cook cicadas with new Frank’s RedHot cookbook

The 17-year brood of cicadas has emerged. Frank’s RedHot has some ideas. The company’s motto is “you can put that $#!t on everything” and that includes cicadas. Frank’s has released a digital Cicada Cookbook with 13 Frank’s-infused recipes you can download after providing your email address. “Oh yes, brave foodies....
Yogadallassun.com

MOXE Releases New Line of Shower Mists with Essential Oils

The Shower Mists Help to Bring the Relaxation of Aromatherapy Into the Shower. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / The founders of MOXĒ are pleased to announce the launch of their new line of shower mists that are made with essential oils. To check out the...
Home & Gardengetitfree.us

Enter For a Chance to Win a Home Makeover!

Get the house of your dreams with this sweet sweepstake! You can win a complete home makeover! Win up to $150,000 in upgrades to your home. Want a new kitchen that would make Martha Stewart blush? An in-home arcade and big screen theater room complete with reclining chairs and a billiards table? How about an in-ground pool with a slide and a diving board next to a fire pit and outdoor kitchen?
Hobbies425magazine.com

Enter for a Chance to Win the Summer of Your Dreams!

Remember those big summer dreams you had last year? You know, the ones you had to pack WAAAY back in the closet? Well it’s time to bring ’em back! Because Smirnoff Red, White & Berry is giving away 2,021 dreams this summer, and one of them could be yours!. From...
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Enter the Father's Day Sweep"Steaks" and Dad could win a new grill!

Enter the Father's Day Sweep"Steaks" now through 5 PM on Thursday, June 17th! Enter daily to increase your chances. Friday, June 18th, we'll randomly draw from all entries and announce 1 grand prize winner that will receive a Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill from Appliance and Home Center and 2 runners up that will each receive a $50 gift certificate from Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill in Willmar!
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

4 new cookbooks to savor at Redlands library

Open-Faced Pesto Melts, Easy Cheesy Lasagna, Pinto Bean Tostadas, Rice and Lentil Burgers, Fruit Juice Gummies and No-Bake Brownie Bites await you in “Vegetarian Family Cookbook” by Kristen Wood. You can sneak more fruits and veggies in while serving flavorful snacks like Creamy Coconut Fruit Dip with apple slices, Banana Oatmeal Bars, Baked Broccoli Tots plus Chickpea and Zucchini Nuggets dipped in Rosemary Honey Mustard Sauce. Picky eaters of all ages will find much to like among these 100 meat-free dishes.