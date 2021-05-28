Celebrate the Release of Steven Raichlen’s New Cookbook: Enter for a Chance to Win a New Grill and Essential Tools!

Whether it’s the well-worn copy of The Barbecue! Bible you purchased when you began your grilling adventure, or the bookmark-filled Project Smoke you received when you bought your first smoker, we’re willing to bet that you have at least one cookbook by Steven Raichlen on your shelves. Steven’s writing has helped all of us become better grillers, much to the delight of our friends and families. And this year, with several bestsellers and thousands of recipes to his credit, Steven has written another gorgeous book that will take your grilling to the next level: How to Grill Vegetables.