Listen longer

Un-bloody Sunday - You know NY’s back when everyone shows up for a rally. And so it was on a recent Sunday when the community, candidates, campaigners, friends, neighbors and their counterparts from throughout Manhattan came out in full force to protest the expansion of the Blood Center on East 67th St. Public officials took to the mic and candidates handed out their literature. CB8 members, after having voted down the Blood Center’s proposal, were out in full force. Board Chair Russell Squire was there as was board member Ed Hartzog, and others. In the crowded street, I noticed a woman wearing a mask with what appeared to be a name and an identifier below it. Looked like a candidate to me. One I hadn’t seen or known. So I asked. And, yes, she is a candidate for NYC Comptroller in the June 22 Democratic Primary. Her name’s Terri Liftin and she’s listed among the 10 candidates in the Comptroller race in the NYC Votes Voter Guide. She was at the protest with her husband. When asked about why she was there and her campaign, here’s what she says: