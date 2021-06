I had such a nice time sitting at a sidewalk table at Tonno yesterday. We were lucky to score a comfy sofa and chairs at a fire pit table…and also lucky that the rain held off while we were there. We shared a couple of bar bites…the meatballs and calamari….and also a shrimp flatbread pizza along with one yummy cocktail each. I am so appreciative of the hard work that has gone into creating the beautiful outdoor dining spaces in our wonderful city. I can’t wait to see what Main Street looks like as summer is in full swing. You can learn more about Tonno here.