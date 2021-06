After skipping 2 weeks of voluntary OTAs, Bears WR Allen Robinson showed up for mandatory minicamp. On Wednesday, the veteran confirmed that he won’t be a training camp holdout. “That [contract negotiations] is not in my control,” Robinson said. “That is what it is. I’m comfortable with that. Obviously that [signing an extension] is a possibility. My main focus right now is to continue to get better.” The Bears have until July 15 to extend Robinson. The 27-year-old has rolled up 200-2,397-13 over the past 2 seasons.