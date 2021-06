The Kansas City Chiefs are back up to 90 players on the offseason roster. According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have signed OT Wyatt Miller. Miller entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft by way of the University of Central Florida. The 6-5 and 320-pound offensive tackle appeared in 49 games for UCF over the course of four seasons, playing both the left and right tackle positions, including 47 starts. He was part of a group of players that helped turn around the Knights’ program following a 0-12 season in 2015.