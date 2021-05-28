The Daily Chop: Mets series on deck, Austin Riley, Prospects check in and more

*All results from games played on Friday, June 11, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-23) WORCESTER 5, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX) The Syracuse Mets struck first in last night’s game against the Worcester Red Sox, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles from Cheslor Cuthbert and Drew Jackson. Worcester cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth when Worchester’s Michael Chavis homered off of Tyler Megill. Megill recovered nicely after the homer, and managed to get through five and one third innings with the Mets’ 2-1 lead intact. Syracuse remained in the lead until the top of the eighth, when Stephen Nogosek allowed a pair of runs to score on a double to give Worcester a 3-2 lead. Syracuse tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, Worcester scored two in the top of the ninth on a single off of Stephen Nogosek and a fielding error by second baseman Drew Jackson to take 5-3 lead. The Syracuse Mets went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, and were defeated by the Worcester Red Sox 5-3.