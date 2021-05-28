Cancel
The Daily Chop: Mets series on deck, Austin Riley, Prospects check in and more

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an ugly and messy loss Wednesday in Boston, the Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Friday when they begin a three-game series against the NL East leading New York Mets. The Braves enter Friday’s series opener 2.5 games out of first place after New York swept a doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday.

