Meeting & Banquet Venues in the Albany area

A SHORTER LIST THAN USUAL: The Covid-19 pandemic hit the hospitality industry harder than almost any other. Some venues that experienced event cancellations in 2020 or were closed for an extended period of time declined to submit information for this year’s List. That includes some venues that have been on The List for many years. ABOUT THE LIST: The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual venues through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.