Rep. Driskell Becomes First Black Woman To Lead Florida Democrats

Tampa State Rep. Fentrice Driskell has made history as the first Black woman elected to lead Florida’s House Democrats. Driskell, who won Tampa’s District 63 in 2018, will lead state Democrats from 2024-2026, meaning she will have to be reelected next year. The Georgetown and Harvard graduate said she is honored to lead state Democrats and it shows the country is beginning to pay more attention to what Black women can do.