Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Friday Morning Sports Update-05/28/2021

wsjmsports.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Pirates 3 – Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3 The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second. Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games. Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh. who lost 8 of 9.

www.wsjmsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Stanley Cup Playoffs#New York Yankees#Girls Soccer#Major League Baseball#Pittsburgh Pirates 3#Indians#Detroit Tigers#The Chicago Cubs#White Sox 5#Orioles 1 Cease#The Chicago White Sox#Cincinnati Reds#Phoenix Suns#Lal#Denver Nuggets#Portland Trail Blazers#Den#Atlanta Hawks#Brooklyn Nets#Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

The Orioles are back home in Baltimore. And unlike earlier this season, that’s probably a good thing. The O’s, in the midst of a 19-game road losing streak that’s quickly approaching an American League record, will get to press pause on that stretch of futility for the next six days as they host a pair of three-game series at Camden Yards. The Birds’ most recent homestand from May 31-June 9 was a successful one, with the O’s posting a 5-3 record and winning or splitting all three series.
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1936  Rookie Joe DiMaggio hit two homers in the fifth inning and added two doubles in the New York Yankees 18-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns. 1950  Wes Westrum of the New York Giants hit three home runs and a triple in a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Pittsburgh Pirates 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (43-30) will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45) in Game 2 of a quick two-game set duel at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:35 PM ET. Chicago faced the Houston Astros in a four-game weekend set and ended up losing the series by a sweep. In Game 1 of a quick two-game set, the White Sox scored just three runs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 3-6 loss on Tuesday. Catcher Yasmani Grandal led Chicago with a one-run score on one hit and three RBIs in defeat. First Baseman Jose Abreu and Right Fielder Leury Garcia contributed one run on one base hit each in the losing effort. Starting Pitcher Lucas Giolito gave up four hits and two earned runs while awarding two free bases but struck out seven batters of the Tribe in the loss for the White Sox.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

White Sox vs. Pirates odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 23 from proven computer model

The Chicago White Sox look to right the ship after five-straight losses when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox (43-30) currently boast a two-game lead for first place in the American League Central. The Pirates (26-45), last in the National League Central, beat Chicago in the first game of the series and are surprising winners of three of their past four games.
MLBPosted by
HoosiersNow

Kyle Schwarber Makes More MLB History With 2 More Home Runs

Kyle Schwarber's red-hot June continued for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he hit two more home runs in the Nationals' 7-3 road win over the Miami Marlins. Schwarber has now had eight home runs and 15 RBIs in the past five games, something that's been done only THREE OTHER TIMES in Major League Baseball history.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Tigers in MLB update

INF DJ LeMahieu – New York Yankees. In 23 games, LeMahieu carries a .263 batting average with 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored. - Chicago selected LeMahieu 79th overall with its second-round pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft. C Austin Nola – San...
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Thursday 6/24/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers 6/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros will play the second game of their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park Detroit, MI, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). Houston is the league’s greatest team, having won 10 games in a row after a 13-0 thrashing of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Houston swept Baltimore in a three-game series on the road, thanks to Jose Altuve’s two-run home run. With a two-game advantage over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West, Houston sits in first place.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for June 24

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Is there anything better than a slate full of baseball? We're especially...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Michael Fulmer is a trade target

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) walks off the field after pitching against Cleveland during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. While the St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers, reliever Michael Fulmer is one player to watch as a trade target for...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

The difference in games players between the teams playing the most and least is as exaggerated as I can remember at this point of the season. Heading into Friday's slate, Oakland will have 78 games in the books while the Mets have played on 69. By the end of the evening, Mets will be at 71 as they play a pair with the Phillies, in a twi-night doubleheader beginning at 4:10 PM ET. Please note, the Brewer and Rockies matchup is also an afternoon affair with the same start time.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Revisiting the 2011 MLB draft

The 2021 MLB Draft is fewer than three weeks away, and with 3 of the top 40 picks and the second largest bonus pool of any team, it may represent the last great chance for the Detroit Tigers to add impact amateur talent during their current rebuild. We’ve done profiles...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/23/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After six afternoon games, we are left with seven for the evening slate on DraftKings. It all kicks off at 7:05 pm ET, with the Astros and Orioles concluding their three-game series. Houston is looking for its tenth win in a row and will send Jose Urquidy to the mound in Camden Yards. Then, the night will end with the series finale between the Dodgers and Padres. Los Angeles will throw out Trevor Bauer to avoid the sweep against their division rival and Joe Musgrove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera are latest bargain successes

The Chicago Cubs hardly had the most active offseason in terms of free-agent spending, but they have hit on a few one-year deals. Unfortunately, the likes of Jake Arrieta and (before his appendectomy) Trevor Williams have struggled for the Cubs at a vital area of need. Still, Jed Hoyer and Co. deserve credit for hitting on some of their other deals.
MLBdnyuz.com

Chicago Cubs No-Hit Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Record Tied

Four Chicago Cubs pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, making history in the process. It was the seventh no-hitter this year, tying the mark for the most in a single season before the All-Star break. Cubs starter Zach Davies tossed six no-hit...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: June 25 Update

The end of June brings us a new team in the top spot. Which teams will make a playoff push in July?. We don’t even want to talk about the debacle that has been checking pitchers for goop/glop/sticky stuff. Fans and media should be focused on the good in the...
NFLallfans.co

Flores Friday Morning OTA Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins opened their final OTA practice of 2021 to the media Friday, but before that took place head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session. Here were the highlights of Flores’ media session:. — Flores expects every player to attend the mandatory minicamp next week. Says he’s been...