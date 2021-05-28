Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Sites Reservoir: California’s drought insurance policy

By Jeff Sutton
Oroville Mercury-Register
 20 days ago

In California, we have experience with droughts. Drought is an inevitable and predictable reality for our state. In 2021, after back-to-back critically dry winters, California’s farms and our rural communities are facing a real and imminent threat as we approach the hottest, driest months of the summer irrigation season. While we brace for the impacts of this challenging water situation, our farms and local communities are simultaneously dealing with the huge economic impacts and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit California’s rural communities hard.

www.orovillemr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Shasta Lake, CA
State
California State
Winters, CA
Government
City
Yolo, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Winters, CA
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Sites Reservoir#Water Year#Water Management#Water Supplies#The State Water Project#The Sierra Nevada#Gcid#Tcca#The Colusa Basin Drain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related